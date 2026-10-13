Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa by a medical shop owner. The incident has triggered a major political backlash, with opposition parties blaming the Bhagwant Mann government for a collapse in law and order in Punjab.

Political Firestorm Erupts

Congress Leaders Attack AAP Government

Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot by a medical shop owner, who later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that drug peddlers enjoy the full backing of the state government. "We have stated that the situation regarding the drug crisis in Punjab is dire; one never knows what might happen next. Those who fight against drugs are bound to face such consequences because these drug peddlers enjoy the full backing of the government," Warring told ANI.

Expressing similar sentiments, MP Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotta was harassed multiple times by the Punjab government, with false cases registered to stall his efforts to stop drug traffickers in the state. "Parminder Singh Jhota was a very strong, brave, and forward-thinking young social activist who fought against those selling drugs. The government didn't just once, but multiple times, harassed him and filed cases against him to stop him from acting against drug traffickers. However, today his struggle reached its peak when a drug dealer shot him and made a video of it... The government's thugs and gangsters have killed him in broad daylight. When a call was made to the police to stop the drug trade and get help, the police didn't wake up and no one showed up. These are the conditions the Aam Aadmi Party has created in Punjab today... Every single person who talks about stopping drugs in Punjab is targeted by the government—they are framed, tortured, beaten, and killed here. This has turned into a jungle raj in Punjab," said Channi.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla alleged that a "mafia raj" prevails in Punjab, adding that whoever raises their voice against it loses their life. "A 'mafia raj' prevails in Punjab... there is grave concern regarding drugs... whoever raises their voice against this loses their life..." Aujla told ANI.

Party in charge in the state, Sachin Pilot, while targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the death of an anti-drug activist, declared that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP government have lost the moral authority to govern the state. "The brazen shootouts occurring in Punjab—such as the incident where a shopkeeper shot a young man campaigning against drugs while the act was captured live on camera—demonstrate that such fearless hooliganism has become commonplace. It is shameful that violence is being directed at those who wish to fight the drug menace and expose the government. I believe the Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government have lost the moral authority to govern," said Pilot.

BJP Condemns Killing, Slams Governance

BJP also condemned the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota. BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that the killing of anti-drug activist in Mansa exposes the alarming state of law and order in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. "The killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa is shocking and exposes the alarming state of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising a drug-free Punjab. Today, those who stand up against drugs are themselves at risk. This is a serious failure of governance. If those fighting the drug mafia are not safe, who is safe in Punjab? The people of Punjab deserve answers and accountability," said Nabin.

BJP leader RP Singh alleged that drug mafias operating in the state continue to hold sway over the police and law enforcement, claiming that the entire policing system remains busy serving politicians from Delhi. "Look at the state of law and order here. The state government claims they are making Punjab drug-free, yet those who lead anti-drug campaigns are murdered. And the murderers are the same people who deal in drugs. This means people have lost their fear, and this continues to happen in Punjab. Today, law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Drug mafias are operating here, and they dominate the police and law and order. Extortionists and haftas dominate the police. Policemen are being murdered here, and even Aam Aadmi Party leaders are not safe; they too are being murdered. So, the entire police system is busy serving the politicians from Delhi," Singh told ANI.

Police Cite 'Personal Enmity', Minister Confirms Dispute

Meanwhile, Punjab Police, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity". Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect. "We received information about this earlier today. Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident was carried out by the shop owner, Ashwani. Ashwani possessed a licensed pistol, which he used to shoot Parminder Chota—a Mansa-based anti-drug activist who had been doing significant work against the drug menace. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was motivated by personal enmity. We have formed various teams to apprehend the suspect; one of his associates has already been arrested, and his family members have been detained for questioning," said Singh.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that there was a long-standing dispute between the deceased activist Parminder Singh Jhota and the accused. He further mentioned that the culprit behind the attack has been apprehended over the matter. "I condemn the incident that took place in Mansa. There was a long-standing dispute between him and the accused... but the culprit has been apprehended. No one is permitted to take the law into their own hands. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict punishment," Cheema told reporters.

NHRC Takes Cognisance

Additionally, NHRC further took cognisance of the anti-drug activist death incident, demanding an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities regarding the investigation into the incident and action against those behind the incident. In its letter, NHRC, based on the complainant, also requested the chief secretary to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of individuals working against drug abuse and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Family Blames CM Mann, Seeks Justice

Parminder Singh Jhota's mother alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had many enemies who wanted him killed, and demanded severe punishment for the drug mafia in the state. Speaking to ANI, she further claimed that the police did not even inform the family about the incident. She further held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for her son's death, recalling that she used to advise her son not to step out of the house. "The police didn't even inform us when he died. He used to say I have many enemies, and they will get me killed. The drug mafia should be hanged, and they should be shot dead. And what Bhagwant Mann says—that the war against drugs will eradicate everything — he had my son killed. I used to ask my son not to go outside..." said Jotha's mother.

Mother's remarks came after the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son. Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived. (ANI)