AAP's Aman Arora slammed Congress for disrupting the Governor's address at the Punjab budget session. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema hailed the upcoming budget as 'historic', citing significant gains in GST and excise revenue.

AAP Slams Congress for Disrupting Governor's Address

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora lashed out at the Congress party for disrupting the Governor's customary address on the opening day of the state's budget session. The party's Punjab President and State Minister Aman Arora, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is a matter of shame for Congress... On the first day of the budget, the governor gives an address and talks about the government's achievements in the past 4 years and what the government plans to do in the next year. They started creating chaos in the session without listening to his address... People of Punjab will give the Congress party a befitting reply in the 2027 elections."

'Historic' Budget to be Presented on March 8

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said that the Punjab government's upcoming state budget, to be presented on March 8, will be a "historic" one, highlighting gains in excise and GST revenues over the past four years. Speaking with ANI, Cheema said, "Our budget, coming on Women's Day on March 8th, will be a historic budget. We have made significant gains in the last four years. Whether it's excise or GST, when the Congress government was in power, its treasury received Rs 27,395 crore in excise revenue. To date, in 46 months, we have received Rs 37,975 crore. Furthermore, if I talk about GST, when the Congress government was in power, they only brought in Rs 61,000 crore, but during our four-year tenure, we have recorded revenue of Rs 83,000 crore."

Budget Session Details

Earlier, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued a notification summoning the Sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the State of Punjab to meet for its Twelfth Budget Session on March 6.

As per the notification dated February 26, the session has been summoned by Gulab Chand Kataria in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. The order, issued from Chandigarh, has been communicated to all Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, senior state government officials and concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the budget session of the state Assembly will be held from March 6 to March 16, with the Budget 2026-27 to be presented on March 8. State's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget in the assembly. (ANI)