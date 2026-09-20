Faridkot Police have busted a cross-border heroin smuggling network, arresting four operatives and recovering 47.3 kg of heroin, three pistols, and ammunition. The accused are linked to a network involved in smuggling heroin and illegal arms into Punjab.

Faridkot Police have busted a cross-border heroin smuggling network and arrested four operatives, recovering 47.3 kg of heroin, three pistols, three magazines, 15 cartridges and two vehicles, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Punjab DGP said preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly linked to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab. The police have registered an FIR at Sadiq Police Station in Faridkot, while further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its forward and backward linkages.

Intensified Action Against Cross-Border Smuggling

The latest seizure comes amid intensified action by Punjab Police against cross-border narcotics and weapons smuggling networks operating in the border state. Earlier this week, Faridkot Police had also busted an alleged jail-operated international arms smuggling network, arresting two operatives and recovering 10 illegal pistols and 20 live cartridges. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the weapons had allegedly been smuggled from Pakistan through drones on the instructions of a kingpin lodged in Amritsar jail.

The latest operation also comes amid a series of recent anti-narcotics actions in Punjab. Another cross-border narcotics module was reported to have been busted in Amritsar, with three operatives arrested and 17 kg of heroin recovered, according to police officials.

Punjab Police have maintained that they are keeping strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and are targeting networks involved in the trafficking of narcotics and illegal weapons. (ANI)