Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed the anti-drug fight a national mission beyond politics. Meanwhile, the BJP launched its 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra,' criticising the AAP govt, and leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged his convoy was attacked.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday stressed that the fight against substance abuse must transcend political lines, calling it a vital national mission to safeguard the future of younger generations. Addressing the media, Meghwal underscored that safeguarding youth from the menace of drugs is a national priority and people should not view it through the lens of politics.

"Today's program here is to make Punjab drug-free. It's a program to save the future generations. Some people are viewing this through the lens of politics, I want to say that this program should not be viewed through the lens of politics...we want to make Punjab a developed Punjab...today's program is important," Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI. Visiting Punjab for a drug-free initiative, the Union Minister paid solemn tributes alongside BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon to the martyrs of the 1971 war at the historic Asafwala War Memorial.

BJP Launches 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'

Earlier, on Friday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin officially launched the statewide "Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra," using the platform to deliver a sharp attack on the state administration's handling of public safety and law enforcement. Nabin’s visit comes at a volatile time, closely following the tragic death of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Sangrur who died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment and casteist slurs for publicly questioning a state minister over the unrestricted circulation of synthetic drugs (chitta) after losing his own son to addiction.

Speaking to the crowd, Nabin stated that he came to stand in solidarity with families facing unimaginable pain, drawing a sharp parallel between Punjab's proud heritage and its current plight. "Whenever our nation's borders faced a threat, the youth of Punjab—our brave soldiers—would stand tall... But today, Punjab faces an enemy that does not wear a uniform; instead, it silently infiltrates our villages and homes... This enemy is none other than the drug menace and the mafia behind it," Nabin said, adding that the BJP possesses the determination to take the anti-drug campaign to every corner of the state. He accused the state government of running a system mired in corruption, gangster culture, and mafia rule, while dismissing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent remarks by stating that the people of Punjab would give him the appropriate answer.

Convoy Attack Allegations

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that his convoy was violently attacked while travelling to Pathankot for the yatra. Bittu claimed that a mob of around 500 people surrounded his Z-plus security convoy, threatened his team, and damaged vehicle windows, accusing local police of deliberately slowing down his vehicles to help the perpetrators escape.

"AAP has become a gangster party. If someone who has security protection is attacked by 200 people... The DGP and the CM should be ashamed," Bittu said, adding that he was waiting at the police station to register an FIR while accusing the state government of shielding drug dealers.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur claimed the attack was a deliberate attempt to derail their anti-drug campaign, while leaders like HS Phoolka and Vijay Sampla alleged that law and order had completely collapsed into a "Gunda Raj" where anyone speaking against drug smugglers is targeted.

AAP Govt's Anti-Drug Campaign

Earlier in September, Youth Run Punjab 2026 drew more than 20,000 youths and athletes in Bathinda on Sunday as the state government stepped up its campaign against drugs and encouraged youngsters to embrace sports and fitness. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal praised the initiative, saying the participation reflected a changing Punjab and renewed confidence among its youth.

"This is the new Punjab. That lost hope is back. You can see the spark in our youth. With the support of the Punjab govt, the youth are taking the lead to clear the drug menace from Punjab. This is heartwarming," he wrote on X while sharing a video of the run. The Punjab government organised the 'Youth Run Punjab-2026' as part of efforts to strengthen the anti-drug campaign and promote sports among young people. The event witnessed large-scale participation from youths and athletes, with winners receiving medals as well as cash prizes. The Bathinda edition further expands the campaign's reach, using mass participation in running and athletics to reinforce the message of a drug-free Punjab. (ANI)