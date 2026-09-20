Two prominent Imam leaders, Maulana Sajid Rashidi and Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, have strongly condemned former VP Hamid Ansari's remarks on 'Hindu extremism', questioning his timing and motives and calling it a conspiracy to disturb the country's harmony.

AIIA Chief Slams Hamid Ansari Over 'Hindu Extremism' Remarks

All India Imam Association (AIIA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Sunday reacted to former Vice President Hamid Ansari's remarks on "Hindu extremism" and RSS, saying that Muslims should not feel like outsiders in India and calling for action against statements targeting any community.

Speaking to ANI on Ansari's remarks, Rashidi said, "Hamid Ansari sahab, when he was Vice President, you did not see many statements from him in favour of Muslims. But after leaving that post, several statements have come from him, and it appears as if he is now presenting himself as a leader of Muslims." He added that people holding constitutional positions should work for all sections of society and questioned why such issues were being raised after leaving office.

Rashidi said that extremism should be viewed from the perspective of whether it creates hatred against others. "Extremism becomes wrong when hatred against others comes into it. If someone follows their religion and does not trouble others, that is a different matter," he said.

Speaking about the treatment of Muslims in the country, Rashidi said Muslims chose India during Partition and have contributed to the nation. "We say with pride that we are Muslims, but we are even prouder that we live in India," he said. He said that statements suggesting Muslims do not belong to India create insecurity among the community and urged political organisations and leaders to take action against such remarks. Rashidi also referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements on Hindu-Muslim issues and said that messages of harmony should be followed by all sections.

'Conspiracy to Disturb Atmosphere': Chief Imam Ilyasi

Earlier, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on "Hindu extremism" and alleged that such statements were aimed at provoking Muslims and disturbing the atmosphere in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Ilyasi said, "I strongly condemn this statement. Today, Hamid Ansari sahab has remembered Muslims again. When he was in power and held important positions, he was secular. Today, he has remembered Muslims. "He alleged that Ansari made such remarks to regain his image among Muslims and claimed that the statement could create tension in society. "Muslims are not asking about him, and to improve his image among Muslims, he has made such statements. I feel that somewhere this is a big conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere of the country," Ilyasi said. (ANI)