Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress for its 'negative politics' following Rahul Gandhi's remarks against RSS workers, PM Modi, and Amit Shah. Rijiju said the party is losing support by alienating even neutral voters.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticised the Congress party, saying the party is losing public support due to "negative politics" and alienating even neutral voters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His remarks came amid a political row triggered by Rahul Gandhi's comments targeting RSS workers, which drew strong reactions from the ruling side.

Not surprised that Congress Party is losing people's support. I wonder how Congress people don't realise that it's their leader & spokespersons who are pushing away even those people who are politically neutral. Congress can't read people's pulse, public hate negative politics! https://t.co/0EWarq8Cwf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 20, 2026

In a post on X, Rijju wrote, "Not surprised that Congress Party is losing people's support. I wonder how Congress people don't realise that it's their leader & spokespersons who are pushing away even those people who are politically neutral. Congress can't read people's pulse, public hate negative politics!"

Rijiju, in his post, also shared the speech of Rahul Gandhi in which he made the remarks.

BJP Leaders Condemn Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Condemning the language used by the Congress leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the remarks reflect the opposition's "political frustration" and a total loss of decorum.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी एवं माननीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी द्वारा की गई अमर्यादित टिप्पणी अत्यंत निंदनीय है। लोकतंत्र में वैचारिक मतभेद हो सकते हैं, किंतु देश के शीर्ष नेतृत्व के प्रति इस प्रकार की अभद्र भाषा कांग्रेस की हताशा… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) May 20, 2026

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote, "The disrespectful remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the Home Minister AmitShah is highly condemnable. In a democracy, ideological differences can exist, but such indecent language towards the country's top leadership is a testament to the Congress party's frustration and its political mindset heading toward continuous decline."

He added, "The opposition, having lost its decorum and mental balance in political opposition, is only working to divide society and spread anarchy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately tender a public apology to the nation for insulting the highest offices of the country and the sentiments of 140 crore fellow citizens."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lashed out at the Congress leader, calling him a "Yuvraj" (prince) driven by frustration and negative politics.

विभाजनकारी और तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति की जननी कांग्रेस के 'युवराज' की अमर्यादित टिप्पणी उनकी नकारात्मक राजनीति, असंयमित सोच और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति उनके अनादर को प्रदर्शित करती है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी, मा. केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 20, 2026

"The Congress, the mother of divisive and appeasement politics, has a 'Yuvraj' whose indecent remark reflects his negative politics, unrestrained thinking, and utter disrespect for democratic values. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and their utterly reprehensible remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is also an insult to the mandate, trust, and democratic ethos of 145 crore countrymen. The Congress' 'Yuvraj' should publicly apologize to the entire nation for his objectionable, unparliamentary, and frustration-driven statement," CM Yogi wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitors' Remark Sparks Row

The remarks came after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off a firestorm with his remarks urging people to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the organisation itself are "traitors".

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral "Melodi" trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis.

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government.

The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," Gandhi said.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of attacking the Constitution and said he stood by his previous remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi added.

PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)