PUNE SHOCKER! Man attacks wife with knife, tries kill self after checking into hotel

A 39-year-old tempo driver and his 32-year-old wife are critically injured after a violent argument at a Baner hotel, with the driver allegedly assaulting his wife and then himself.

PUNE SHOCKER! Man attacks wife with knife, tries kill self after checking into hotel dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 8:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Pune: A shocking crime took place in a Baner hotel on Monday morning, leaving a 39-year-old tempo driver and his 32-year-old wife fighting for their lives. The couple, residents of Chembur in Mumbai, had checked into the hotel on Sunday afternoon, amidst fighting their mounting debts and domestic troubles.

Also Read: Karnataka HORROR! Man stabs mother-in-law on Makar Sankranti after she brought festival food for her daughter

According to Senior Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Baner police, the hotel staff heard a commotion emanating from the couple's room around 9 am. When their knocks went unanswered, the staff used a spare key to gain entry, only to find the couple bleeding profusely.

"We tracked down the tempo driver's mother and other relatives in Chembur," Bolkotgi said, adding, "His mother informed us that her son was driving tempo and taxis in Mumbai. Her daughter-in-law is a casual worker. The two borrowed money from their family and friends to meet their expenses".

A complaint was lodged against the tempo driver, and upon investigation, it was revealed that the couple had been struggling to repay loans borrowed from family and friends to cover their expenses. Faced with mounting pressure, they had fled Mumbai, traveling to various cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal, before arriving in Pune on Sunday.

The couple's domestic issues came to a head on Monday morning, culminating in a violent argument. The tempo driver allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife before turning the blade on himself.

Both victims are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, unable to provide statements due to their critical condition. "We will record their statements once they regain consciousness," Inspector Bolkotgi said, as the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Mumbai Horror! Thane man rapes woman, forcibly marries and tortures her with hot tawa; booked

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges dmn

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15 dmn

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15

Over 2 lakh devotees witness Makara Jyothi as chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa fill Sabarimala's air dmn

Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

BJP distributing sarees, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH) shk

BJP distributing money, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH)

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj dmn

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Recent Stories

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges dmn

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15 dmn

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Will Trump Media Stock Break $60 Before Jan. 20 Inauguration? Retail Investors On Stocktwits Bet On Outcome

Will Trump Media Stock Break $60 Before Jan. 20 Inauguration? Retail Investors On Stocktwits Bet On Outcome

Recent Videos

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Boosting J&K Connectivity

PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Boosting J&K Connectivity

Video Icon
Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin, Actor Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani in Goa | Bollywood Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin, Actor Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani in Goa | Bollywood Wedding

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Tirupati Stairs on Knees After Top Performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Tirupati Stairs on Knees After Top Performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Video Icon