PUNE SHOCKER! Man attacks wife with knife, tries kill self after checking into hotel

A 39-year-old tempo driver and his 32-year-old wife are critically injured after a violent argument at a Baner hotel, with the driver allegedly assaulting his wife and then himself.

Pune: A shocking crime took place in a Baner hotel on Monday morning, leaving a 39-year-old tempo driver and his 32-year-old wife fighting for their lives. The couple, residents of Chembur in Mumbai, had checked into the hotel on Sunday afternoon, amidst fighting their mounting debts and domestic troubles.

According to Senior Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Baner police, the hotel staff heard a commotion emanating from the couple's room around 9 am. When their knocks went unanswered, the staff used a spare key to gain entry, only to find the couple bleeding profusely.

"We tracked down the tempo driver's mother and other relatives in Chembur," Bolkotgi said, adding, "His mother informed us that her son was driving tempo and taxis in Mumbai. Her daughter-in-law is a casual worker. The two borrowed money from their family and friends to meet their expenses".

A complaint was lodged against the tempo driver, and upon investigation, it was revealed that the couple had been struggling to repay loans borrowed from family and friends to cover their expenses. Faced with mounting pressure, they had fled Mumbai, traveling to various cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal, before arriving in Pune on Sunday.

The couple's domestic issues came to a head on Monday morning, culminating in a violent argument. The tempo driver allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife before turning the blade on himself.

Both victims are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, unable to provide statements due to their critical condition. "We will record their statements once they regain consciousness," Inspector Bolkotgi said, as the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

