Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the opposition's criticism over a 4-year-old's rape-murder in Pune, calling it 'laughable.' UBT's Sanjay Raut termed the government 'useless,' questioning its handling of law and order.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit back at the opposition's criticism of the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl near Nasrapur in Pune district of the State, calling out their "failure" to introspect on their own conduct during their tenure. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said it was a "laughable matter" that people who are involved in the "cash for transfer" scandal are attempting to "lecture" the government. "Opposition is that they never introspect or look into their own conduct. They fail to acknowledge what transpired during their own tenure. If people involved in 'cash-for-transfers' scandals attempt to lecture us, it would truly be a laughable matter," said Fadnavis.

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Details of the heinous crime

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. The police said that the accused has two similar cases against him, as per Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

Speaking with ANI, SP Gill said, "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency."

Opposition slams 'incompetent' government

The incident drew criticism from the opposition of Maharashtra government, with UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut referring to the 'Ladli Behna Scheme', stating that the mother of the victim could be its beneficiary. Terming the state goverment as "useless" and "incompetent", Raut asked whether it can buy "emotions" of victim's mother for Rs 1500. "A 4-year-old girl was raped in this state. Criminals should fear the law. This government is responsible for this. The government is busy with VIP security and spends a month each touring Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and Bengal. Who will look after things here?," said Raut.

"Perhaps the mother of the child who was raped and murdered could be this government's own 'Ladli Behna'. Can you buy that mother's emotions for Rs 1,500? The real accused is this government, which is useless and incompetent. What is the police doing there? What is happening in this country? The Constitution is being violated. And you are lathi-charging the public who came out carrying that child's dead body," he added.