Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is in New Delhi to attend the third NICDIT meeting chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting aims to boost MP's status as an industrial hub, focusing on connectivity, logistics, and investment opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday left for New Delhi to attend the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). The meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi on Monday, according to an official release.

Boosting MP's Industrial Profile

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, NITI Aayog officials and Chief Ministers of various states will participate in the meeting. It is expected that the meeting will discuss initiatives aimed at establishing Madhya Pradesh as one of the country's major industrial hubs. Discussions will include the Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor, the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), the state's expressway-based industrial development plan and a roadmap for strengthening logistics infrastructure. The discussion aimed to focus on accelerating industrial development, strengthening connectivity and logistics infrastructure, and creating a conducive ecosystem for investment and employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Recent Investment Drive and Future Outlook

Recently, CM Mohan Yadav participated in 'Mega Investment Dialogue' organised in Ahmedabad on August 12 and held interaction with over 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives from Gujarat. During the interaction, investment proposals worth more than Rs 8,635 crore were received, which is expected to generate more than 5,785 employment opportunities in the state.

Additionally, CM Yadav also urged the traders and industrialists of Gujarat to invest in Madhya Pradesh along with Gujarat and become partners in the development of the state. He further invited investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027 in Bhopal. The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government was working for the welfare of all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers and the poor, while Madhya Pradesh was progressing rapidly on the path of economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Madhya Pradesh is on the path of economic prosperity and is among the fastest-growing states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. (ANI)