Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report

The 17-year-old boy whose late night Porsche dash on a Pune road left two 24-year-old engineers dead, has told the police that he cannot remember what happened that night because he was drunk, according to sources.

The teenager, who was captured on video drinking just before the accident and who reportedly spent Rs 48,000 at a pub, is currently being held in an observation home while the Juvenile Justice Board considers a plea by the police to trial him as an adult.

According to the reports, the teenager has stated during his questioning that he is unable to remember what transpired that evening. The police are also trying to recover the original blood sample of the minor, which was allegedly replaced to get him off the hook.

Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with the accident after the crime branch's investigation revealed an elaborate plot to shield the teen accused.

One of the cases relates to the accident, another is in connection with serving alcohol to a minor and a third involves the boy's father, a prominent realtor, for allowing him to drive without a licence.

Cases have been filed separately against the teenager's grandfather for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and threatening to hold him accountable for the accident, as well as against his parents for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

For allegedly exchanging blood samples to alter the report, two physicians from the state-run Sassoon Hospital—including the director of the forensic department—have been placed under arrest. The boy's grandfather, father and mother have been arrested for their alleged role in the cover-up attempt. The teen's mother, whose sample was tested instead of her son's, has told police that doctors at the Sassoon Hospital collected her sample without giving her a clear reason and has denied that she tried to protect her son.

Software engineers Ashwini Kostha and Aneesh Awadhiya were killed in an accident that sparked outrage across the country. Within 15 hours of the accident, the teen was granted bail under conditions that were widely viewed as flimsy: a 300-word essay, 15 days of work with traffic police, psychiatric treatment, and counselling for his drinking habit.

