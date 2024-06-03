Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report

    During his interrogation, the teen has claimed an inability to recollect what happened that night, the sources have said.  The police are also trying to recover the original blood sample of the minor, which was allegedly replaced to get him off the hook.
     

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    The 17-year-old boy whose late night Porsche dash on a Pune road left two 24-year-old engineers dead, has told the police that he cannot remember what happened that night because he was drunk, according to sources.

    The teenager, who was captured on video drinking just before the accident and who reportedly spent Rs 48,000 at a pub, is currently being held in an observation home while the Juvenile Justice Board considers a plea by the police to trial him as an adult.

    According to the reports, the teenager has stated during his questioning that he is unable to remember what transpired that evening. The police are also trying to recover the original blood sample of the minor, which was allegedly replaced to get him off the hook.

    Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with the accident after the crime branch's investigation revealed an elaborate plot to shield the teen accused.

    One of the cases relates to the accident, another is in connection with serving alcohol to a minor and a third involves the boy's father, a prominent realtor, for allowing him to drive without a licence. 

    Cases have been filed separately against the teenager's grandfather for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and threatening to hold him accountable for the accident, as well as against his parents for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

    For allegedly exchanging blood samples to alter the report, two physicians from the state-run Sassoon Hospital—including the director of the forensic department—have been placed under arrest. The boy's grandfather, father and mother have been arrested for their alleged role in the cover-up attempt. The teen's mother, whose sample was tested instead of her son's, has told police that doctors at the Sassoon Hospital collected her sample without giving her a clear reason and has denied that she tried to protect her son.

    Software engineers Ashwini Kostha and Aneesh Awadhiya were killed in an accident that sparked outrage across the country. Within 15 hours of the accident, the teen was granted bail under conditions that were widely viewed as flimsy: a 300-word essay, 15 days of work with traffic police, psychiatric treatment, and counselling for his drinking habit.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Senses Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024 snt

    Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772 June 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772 June 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Amul announces hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from June 3: Check new rate list here gcw

    Amul announces hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from June 3: Check new rate list here

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket osf

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Petrol diesel price on June 3: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 3: How much it costs in your city?

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said RBA

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon