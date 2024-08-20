Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rail jihad, sabotage, terrorism & more': Outrage as Nainpur-Jabalpur train collides with iron rod on track

    An investigation has reportedly been launched into a suspected act of sabotage after the engine of the Nainpur-Jabalpur train 05706 collided with an iron rod placed on the track near Kachhpura station.

    Rail jihad, sabotage, terrorism & more Outrage over Nainpur Jabalpur train collision with iron rod on track snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, an investigation has been launched into a suspected act of sabotage after the engine of the Nainpur-Jabalpur train 05706 reportedly collided with an iron rod placed on the track near Kachhpura station, on the boundary of Jabalpur and Nagpur divisions. Miraculously, the impact reportedly did not result in a derailment, but the incident has ignited serious concerns over potential acts of 'terrorism' and sabotage.

    This incident is the second reported case of alleged sabotage in just two days. Earlier, the Rail Minister revealed that twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the train's engine struck an "object placed on the track." Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that derailment.

    An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals for the suspected sabotage leading to the derailment of the Sabarmati Express. The FIR details that a piece of an old rail line, measuring approximately 0.93 meters, was found between the up and down lines, showing signs of recent heating. This rail piece was allegedly placed deliberately on the tracks.

    The FIR, lodged at Panki Police Station, is under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and the Railways Act, 1989. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh, has been formed to investigate the incident. The SIT includes experts from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

    Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijendra Dwivedi reported that the sabotage attempt on the Sabarmati Express occurred early on Saturday when the engine struck a heavy object placed on the tracks between Govindpuri and Bhimsen stations. The loco pilot's quick action to apply emergency brakes mitigated a potentially catastrophic situation, although the object was still hit, resulting in the derailment of 20 coaches.

    Railway officials, along with forensic experts, have seized the rail piece mentioned in the FIR. The authorities are working diligently to determine the motives behind these acts and to bring the responsible individuals to justice.

    The recent incidents have sparked outrage and renewed fears of sabotage and terrorism targeting India's railways. Reacting to Tuesday's Nainpur-Jabalpur train collision with an iron rod placed on the track, one netizen remarked, "This isn’t a coincidence. This is a well planned and designed sabotage to derail our critical infrastructure."

    "Such incidents are happening in greater frequency. I am sure the Govt is on top of it. What are all the events that are occurring in connection with the railways? Anything new or strange event(s) that has hitherto not happened but is or has started happening in the recent past?" remarked another user on X.

    A third user noted, "It's not possible to surveil the entire railway track network of the country, we need to come up with some preventive system that will enable the loco pilots to find out if there is any obstruction on the railway track long before."

    "Rail Jihad is a reality! The recurring rail derailments are like test balloons. The zombies might be planning something big and can go to any extent to derail this country," stated a fourth user.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH) vkp

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH)

    Jesna case: CBI to visit Mundakkayam after former lodge employee claims to have seen missing girl dmn

    Jesna case: CBI to visit Mundakkayam after former lodge employee claims to have seen missing girl

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 429 August 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 429 August 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Tamil film industry announces bandh from November 1; Dhanush given red card? Read more vkp

    Tamil film industry to stop working from November 1? TFPC issue directives, give 'red card' to Dhanush

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts August 20 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH) vkp

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH)

    Vijay to QUIT movies? Is GOAT star all set for his political career? Here's what we know RBA

    Vijay to QUIT movies? Is GOAT star all set for his political career? Here's what we know

    Jesna case: CBI to visit Mundakkayam after former lodge employee claims to have seen missing girl dmn

    Jesna case: CBI to visit Mundakkayam after former lodge employee claims to have seen missing girl

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 429 August 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 429 August 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Yudhra Siddhant Chaturvedi to transform into an action hero for Ravi Udyawar directorial

    'Yudhra': Siddhant Chaturvedi to transform into an action hero for Ravi Udyawar directorial

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon