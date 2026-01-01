Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence that BJP will win the Pune Mayor's post in the upcoming civic polls, citing extensive development work. He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI are contesting the elections as an alliance.

Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again secure the Mayor's post in Pune Municipal Corporation Election citing extensive development works carried out in the city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led NDA government in Maharashtra.

Development as a Key Plank

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pune City BJP Media Cell at Bharat Bhavan on Bajirao Road, Mohol said several citizen-centric infrastructure projects have been implemented in Pune, including the expansion of the Pune Metro, addition of e-buses to strengthen public transport, 24x7 water supply, establishment of a medical college, approval for third and fourth railway lines between Pune and Lonavala, construction of a new airport terminal, widening of Chandni Chowk, and overall development of civic infrastructure.

"The people of Pune have always supported development-oriented thinking. In the upcoming municipal elections, citizens will stand with the alliance. We are contesting the elections with full strength, and Pune's Mayor will once again be from the BJP," Mohol said.

Alliance and Election Strategy

Mohol said the Pune BJP Media Centre has been launched in view of the upcoming municipal elections and will disseminate official information to the media over the next 15 days. He added that the BJP, Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI) are contesting the elections as an alliance final number will be declared by tomorrow (January 2) as the withdrawal of the nominations deadline ends.

Focus on Women's Representation

He noted that while 83 seats were mandated for women candidates as per 50 per cent reservation norms, the BJP has allotted tickets to 92 women candidates, giving priority to women's representation.

Seat-Sharing Details

Asked about seat-sharing, Mohol said the BJP is ready to allot 16 seats to Shiv Sena in Pune. "Despite BJP having 105 corporators in the previous term, we have consistently worked towards an alliance. Differences over seat-sharing existed at the local level, but the matter is now being resolved under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," he said.

He also said the BJP has allotted eight seats to the RPI. Referring to reports of Shiv Sena issuing a large number of AB forms, Mohol said questions need to be raised on why more forms were issued than required.

Stance on Criminality in Politics

Commenting on allegations of some parties giving tickets to individuals with criminal backgrounds or their family members, Mohol said the BJP does not support giving political space to criminals. "Criminals should have no place in politics. Other parties may have done so, but we have not. The people of Pune are watching carefully, and voters will give their response through the ballot box," he said.

Reiterating the BJP's focus, Mohol said the party is contesting the elections on the plank of development and governance. (ANI)