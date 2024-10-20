Pune jeweller gets Rs 10 crore ransom threat, Lawrence Bishnoi gang link probed

A prominent Pune jeweler received a ransom threat of Rs 10 crore, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are investigating the threat, received via email, and exploring potential connections to the gang.

Authorities in Pune reported a major development on Sunday, October 20, as the Maharashtra Police continue their investigation into a potential connection between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique—following the arrest of suspects who claimed to be associated with the group. They said that members of the Bishnoi gang had threatened a well-known jewelry merchant in the city.

According to information released, the victim, a well-known jewellery shop owner, was allegedly threatened by the Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 10 crore as ransom. The police stated that the jeweller received the threat via email, and they are currently investigating the matter.

"At present, the case, registered based on the victim's complaint, is being handled by the cyber department, which is investigating whether this threat is connected to the Bishnoi gang or not," said the police. Authorities have not disclosed any other information on the case, however they have stated that the businessman is quite well-known in the community.

The claims and technical details concerning the email are being investigated, the official said. “The sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We are also ascertaining whether a fraudster sent it,” the official added.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links with the gang.

Latest Videos