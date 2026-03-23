A restaurant in Pune's Kothrud area, Barve Dahiwada, has gone viral for a cheeky sign explaining a price increase. The notice humorously blames a "dumb orange-haired man" for starting a war that led to higher crude oil and LPG costs, amusing social media users.

A price increase sign at a Pune restaurant has gone viral, not because of the rise, but because of who it indirectly blames. A restaurant in Kothrud has captured the internet's attention after posting a cheeky message to explain changed tariffs, transforming a normal update into a humorous moment. The placard, placed at Barve Dahiwada, uses humour to connect global events with local pricing increases, making consumers both amused and fascinated. The letter appears to make a reference to US President Donald Trump, but does not explicitly name him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It reads, “Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war.”

Check Out Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

While the phrase has garnered notice for its aggressive and hilarious tone, it also addresses a real-world issue that small businesses face.

Social Media Reacts

A user wrote: "How to help stop the war? 😂" Another user said, “Vishwaguru hai, to mumkin hai ;)” A third user said, “Will they reduce the prices once LPG supply is back to normalcy.”

“Full marks to whoever drafted this notice… 👏👏👏” added another user.

Fluctuations in global crude oil prices frequently result in higher LPG expenses, which directly affect restaurants that rely on cooking gas for everyday operations.

In recent months, geopolitical tensions caused by the West Asia war and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to increased fuel costs, causing a rippling effect on daily spending. Even little increases in LPG costs can have a substantial impact on profits, causing smaller restaurants to modify menu prices in order to remain profitable.