Pulwama Encounter: House from where terrorists were firing at forces catches fire [WATCH]

The house in Nihama in Pulwama district where terrorists engaged in a gun battle with the security forces on Monday (June 03) caught fire. The top two LeT commanders are believed to be trapped in the house. The encounter broke out early Monday morning.

Pulwama: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nihama area of the Pulwama district, following reports of terrorist presence in the region. Two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. According to the latest reports, the house in the Nihama area where terrorists are trapped, caught on fire.

Two top commanders from The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped in a house they used as a hideout during a gunfight with security forces.

Terrorists Rayees Ahmad and Reyaz Ahmad Dar, both residents of the Pulwama district in south Kashmir, were trapped in a house where they were hiding. Visuals depicted the house engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the sky during the encounter with security forces.



"Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The exchange of fire was going on and there were no reports of casualties on either side so far, a police official said.



