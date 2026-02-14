Political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and VP CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, remembering their supreme sacrifice on the day marked as 'Black Day'.

Political Leaders Pay Homage

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama terror attack, recalling their bravery and valour. In an X post, he wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the daring terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the fallen heroes. He said their courage continues to inspire every Indian. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid humble respects to the brave CRPF personnel. The Vice President remembered their sacrifice, saying that it is forever engraved in Indian history and will continue to inspire the nation for ages. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.

Details of the 2019 Attack and Aftermath

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation.

The Pulwama terror attack not only triggered heightened tensions between India and Pakistan but also led to global discussions about cross-border terrorism and security in Jammu and Kashmir. It is marked as the 'Black Day' to remember the 40 brave CRPF soldiers who laid down their lives in the attack.