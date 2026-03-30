Ahead of the Puducherry election, PM Modi urged BJP workers to intensify outreach. He promoted his 'BEST' development mantra and contrasted BJP's 'Puducherry First' vision with the Congress-DMK's alleged dynastic politics.

Ahead of the Puducherry Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with BJP workers in the Union Territory on Monday, urging them to intensify grassroots outreach and convert public support into votes.

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Addressing party workers, PM Modi reiterated his development vision for Puducherry, highlighted the "BEST" mantra: Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism, as a roadmap for growth. "When I visited Puducherry, I gave the mantra of BEST for the development of Puducherry... I'm happy that the people of Puducherry, especially our youth, very much liked it," he said.

Campaign Strategy: 'Puducherry First' vs 'Family First'

Emphasising booth-level mobilisation, the Prime Minister called on workers to adopt the slogan "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" and undertake door-to-door campaigns. "Go door-to-door, meet every single citizen, and clearly tell them that - Congress-DMK means Family First, BJP-NDA means Puducherry First, India First," he said, taking a swipe at the Opposition ahead of the polls.

Targeting the Congress-DMK alliance, PM Modi accused them of prioritising dynastic politics while ignoring governance. He said internal conflicts within the Opposition bloc reflected their lack of commitment to public welfare, even as they continued to seek electoral gains.

Targeted Outreach to Key Demographics

Engaging Women Voters

The Prime Minister also asked workers to engage women voters with data-driven outreach, highlighting safety and welfare initiatives. "Please inform them that the women's crime rate in Puducherry is 25, which is lower than the national average. Additionally, let them know that all reported cases are actively investigated by the police."

"The BJP-NDA government has done a lot for women's welfare. Therefore, meet women in small groups and inform them about the central government's women empowerment schemes. Along with security, the earnings of sisters and daughters should increase... This too is a very big priority for BJP-NDA. The central government has launched the Lakhpati Didi campaign; meet people, mothers and sisters, and provide detailed information about it," he said.

Driving Economic Growth

Boosting Tourism and Connectivity

Focusing on Puducherry's tourism-driven economy, PM Modi said the number of visitors has doubled in recent years, aided by improved connectivity and visa reforms. "At your booth, engage with individuals whose livelihoods depend on tourism. Inform them that the number of tourists visiting Puducherry has doubled over the past 4-5 years. Additionally, explain that the government has waived visa fees for visitors from many countries. Some travelers can now obtain a visa upon arrival at the airport, while others have access to convenient online visa applications. As a result of these initiatives, the number of tourists is expected to rise even further, bringing significant benefits to Puducherry's economy. Be sure to also highlight that the 'double-engine' government has made substantial improvements to regional connectivity, further supporting tourism growth," PM Modi said.

Empowering the Fisheries Sector

Highlighting the fisheries sector, PM Modi said the NDA government created a dedicated fisheries ministry and extended benefits such as Kisan Credit Cards and support under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. "Meenavar families are enjoying the double benefits brought by the 'double engine' government," he said.

A United Front: PM's Call to Action

Calling for unity among NDA allies, PM Modi stressed that creating a favourable atmosphere was not enough. "In elections, creating a favourable atmosphere or "mahaul" is not enough. This support must be translated into actual votes, and only the dedicated booth-level workers can accomplish this task," he said.

The Prime Minister further requested the worker to work diligently, stating, "Therefore, I have a few requests for all of you. In the coming days, you must work diligently and reach out to every single voter. Make sure to connect personally with every beneficiary of government schemes."

"It's important to remember that in Puducherry, our NDA allies are contesting the elections alongside us. Our interactions and communication with all NDA partners should be strong and constructive. We must all work together with dedication and unity. Our efforts should benefit every ally within the NDA. Most importantly, ensure maximum voter turnout and strive to secure the highest number of votes for the BJP and the NDA. This should remain our primary focus," he added.

Election Schedule and Historical Context

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent. While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)