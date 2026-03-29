Congress leader Dolly Sharma accused LJK candidate Jose Charles Martin of planning a lottery scam in Puducherry. Martin retaliated, calling Sonia Gandhi corrupt and referencing the 2G scam, expressing confidence in the NDA's win in the upcoming polls.

Congress leader Dolly Sharma on Sunday slammed Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) party candidate Jose Charles Martin, saying that he will con the entire Union Territory through lottery schemes. While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sharma asserted that he would fleece the people of Puducherry through the lottery system. She claimed that the current government has done nothing, and that everything achieved here is solely the work of the Congress party. "These people have done nothing but deceive the public," she said.

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Martin Hits Back at Congress Allegations

Responding to Congress's allegations, Martin slammed back at Congress, saying that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been corrupting the system. "If you take Sonia Gandhi, she has an Italian background, shall I say that there is a conspiracy that she is a CIA agent? Sonia Gandhi is corrupting the system; these people are known for corruption, you know 2G scam and all. They don't have the right to speak on all these things," he said.

We are very confident because we understand the current scenario. The only winning party right now is the NDA party under the N.R leadership of Rangasamy, Martin added.

Talking on the Assembly Election of Puducherry, Martin said, "We will secure 25 seats, that is the target."

Election Schedule and Past Results

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.