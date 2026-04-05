BJP National President Nitin Nabin led a roadshow in Puducherry's Thirunallar for the NDA alliance. He expressed confidence in winning the April 9 Assembly elections, citing strong public support for PM Modi and the NDA's development work.

The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, on Sunday took part in a roadshow in the Thirunallar Assembly constituency of Puducherry in support of NDA alliance candidate 'GNS Rajasekaran'. Nabin is in Puducherry to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 9. During his visit, he is also set to address a public rally and hold an organisational meeting.

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Confidence in Puducherry Victory

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Nabin expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, citing strong public support across the Union Territory. "I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance have completely reached every household in Puducherry. That is why you are seeing such enthusiasm among people in large numbers, and this is an indication that in the last five years, development schemes have reached every home. Peace has come to people's homes, and the NDA government has opened new doors of development in Puducherry. As a result, today you can see the blessings of the people in front of you," he said.

He further added, "I believe that Puducherry has decided that this time the All India N.R. Congress and BJP will once again form the government with a huge majority. In the seat where I have come, you can see the love and affection of the people for me. I also sincerely salute all the workers here, who have come from far away and taken to the streets in full support of the BJP and NR Congress, proving that although the election is on April 9, the people of Puducherry have already decided the path of victory".

Highlighting the visible support, he said, "I believe that this is the blessing and love of the people and their affection towards BJP that is being seen in this way, and I believe that the bugle of victory has already been sounded."

"Voting will take place on April 9, and on May 4, it is certain that the NDA government will be formed again," he added.

NDA Support Across Poll-Bound States

On being asked about his visits to other poll-bound states and inputs from there, Nabin said, "Wherever I have gone, the kind of love and affection people have for Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance, and the hope people have that Modi is such a personality and that our NDA leadership stands with the people and cares about their development."

"I believe that in all the states where elections are currently taking place, I am confident that once again, NDA is going to get support on a large scale. I cannot give numbers right now, but in all the states I have visited, tremendous support for the BJP and the NDA alliance is visible," he added.

Message to Puducherry Voters

He added his message for the voters of Puducherry saying, "I would say to the people of Puducherry that the blessings I am seeing today in this small padyatra, I believe that the atmosphere in Puducherry is definitely going to bless BJP and NR Congress. We assure them that the double-engine government, the government with Modi's guarantee, will fulfil all the announcements we have made in our manifesto." (ANI)