AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj called Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh a 'coward' after a video surfaced showing the minister slapping a youth during a road inspection. The victim filed an FIR, while the BJP minister denied the allegations.

AAP Slams Minister as 'Coward'

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over a purported video in which he is seen slapping a youth, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday called the minister a "coward" and questioned his actions during the altercation.

Reacting to the viral video, Bhardwaj said, "If you were such a big wrestler, Parvesh Verma, then you would not run away hiding behind police and security." The controversy erupted after AAP leaders shared a video in which Parvesh Sahib Singh is seen slapping a youth during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh had questioned the quality of a road in his constituency.

Bharadwaj slammed the Minister over the alleged assault, stating, "Parvesh Verma, you are a coward and a fearful man, and today the whole world has seen this... You couldn't answer Jarnail Singh's questions, so you lost your temper and went crazy. You slapped a child who was recording your video peacefully and not saying anything." He further challenged Verma, saying, "Today also, if you are so fond of wrestling, we can arrange a face-to-face match with that boy without any security guards to see who the big wrestler is."

Further, targeting the ruling party over the incident, AAP took over to X, posting, "Is the BJP government's minister a thug or what!! As soon as the corruption in road construction by Minister Pravesh Verma in the Delhi government was exposed, he resorted to thuggery by openly slapping young people."

Victim Details Incident, Files FIR

The victim, identified as Saheb, who handles social media activities for the local MLA, detailed the incident, alleging, "We came here after the PWD department called us to inspect the condition of this road. I showed him how the road surface was breaking apart. When this was pointed out, the Minister couldn't handle it; he raised his hand against me and his associates and threatened to kill me."

Saheb claimed that the incident occurred in the presence of police personnel. "The police were present right there, and all of this happened in their presence. He must apologise, and whatever disciplinary action is required—such as suspension—should be taken. We aren't just making claims; there is video evidence of everything. Action must be taken. We have lodged an FIR and will pursue further action."

Parvesh Sahib Singh Denies Allegations

Parvesh Sahib Singh, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. In a response on X, the Delhi minister claimed that the supporters of the AAP MLA hurled abuse and misbehaved at the site. He also accused Jarnail Singh of demanding commission for road projects. "If anyone says anything to my family, or if anyone tries to obstruct our work, causes damage to our property, or demands commissions from our officials—which the Aam Aadmi Party MLA did—this is something we will not tolerate," the BJP leader said in a video message. (ANI)