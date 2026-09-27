In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal on his 100th birth anniversary. He credited Singhal's leadership in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for the realisation of the grand Ayodhya temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the former International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the late Ashok Singhal, on his 100th birth anniversary during the 138th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat'. Highlighting Singhal's pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Modi remarked that the grand temple in Ayodhya today stands as a testament to the direction and energy he provided to the cause.

'Grand Temple in Ayodhya a Reality Because of Singhal'

"Today, the 27th of September, has become even more special for a particular reason. Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of a great personality who dedicated his entire life to culture, society, and the nation. I am speaking of the revered late Ashok Singhal Ji, former International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He was born on this very day, September 27, 1926, in Agra. Living amidst society, he led the life of an ascetic. The direction and energy he imparted to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement are the reason we are witnessing the grand temple in Ayodhya in reality today," the Prime Minister said.

PM Recalls Personal Association

Recalling his personal association with the veteran leader, PM Modi noted that it was his privilege to have observed Singhal's life closely and to have worked alongside him in the mission. "It has been my great fortune that I not only observed his life from up close, but also had the opportunity to be associated with him in this mission. When I was participating in the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the Ram Mandir, it was only natural for me to remember Ashok Ji time and again," PM Modi stated.

A Crusader Against Social Discrimination

The Prime Minister also shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Singhal’s life, particularly his crusade against social discrimination and his decision to renounce a life of comfort. "There are so many aspects of Ashok Ji’s life that are not talked about enough. Along with the Ram Mandir movement, he also waged a major battle against social discrimination and inequality. He was born into a very affluent family; his father was a civil services officer, and most of his siblings held high-ranking positions as well. He himself was a graduate of IIT BHU," the Prime Minister said.

"Yet, despite all this, he dedicated his life to society and culture—this is truly the hallmark of great individuals. Today, on the occasion of his birth centenary, on behalf of his millions of admirers, I bow to him and pay my heartfelt tribute," PM Modi added.