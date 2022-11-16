'Prove my relation with Aaftab within 24 hours if..': BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala challenges AAP

Additionally, the BJP leader has started civil and criminal legal proceedings against AAP politician Naresh Baliyan. Shehzad Poonawala sent a legal notice to AAP's Naresh Balyan, who questioned if Aaftab Poonawala was related to Shehzad Poonawala based on their surname.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, has denied involvement with accused Shraddha Walker's killer Aaftab Poonawala. He claims he has no ties with Aaftab Poonawala and is willing to take a lie-detector test to prove it.

"If AAP gives evidence of 'my rishta' with Aaftab within 24 hours, I will withdraw from politics; else, Arvind Kejriwal must resign. I'm ready for the LIE DETECTOR TEST; is AK also ready?" tweeted Shehzad Poonawala.

Additionally, the BJP leader has started civil and criminal legal proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party politician Naresh Baliyan. Shehzad has also released a lengthy comment on the subject.

On Tuesday, Shehzad Poonawala sent a legal notice to AAP's Naresh Balyan, who questioned if Aaftab Poonawala was related to Shehzad Poonawala based on their surname. "If there is no tie between them, why is Shehzad Poonawala fleeing?" the AAP MLA tweeted on Tuesday.

The BJP leader would also take additional legal measures against anyone who spreads the 'lie.' According to the legal notice to Naresh Balyan, Shehzad said that the tweet was misconceived, frivolous, and offensive. "Despite knowing that my client has no relationship with Aaftab Poonawala, you have issued this tweet under examination purposely and purposefully to defame my client," the notice stated. It further noted that Shehzad Poonawala is willing to undergo a lie detector test to prove that he is not connected to Aaftab Poonawala. "My client has received numerous calls from friends, family, commoners, supporters, and other members of society, each of whom has inquired about the rumour..." it read.

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala was arrested on suspicion of murdering his live-in lover Shraddha Walker after she pressured him to marry. The couple had been dating for quite some time before moving from Maharashtra to Delhi this year. The murder occurred on May 18, during an argument, but was only recently revealed after Shraddha's father filed a complaint. Aaftab's confession revealed gruesome details about how he chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and then stored them in a freezer so he could dispose of the parts one by one.

