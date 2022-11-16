Delhi murder: Aaftab transferred Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account

Aaftab transferred money online between May 22 and May 26. On 11th November, when Aaftab was interrogated, he said that he knew Shraddha's mobile password and transferred the money from her phone. Bank transfer from victim Shraddha Walker's phone to killer Aaftab Poonawala, her Instagram chat history and mobile location helped cops crack the case.

As police continue their inquiry into the death of Shraddha, more evidence has come to light that the main suspect, Aaftab Poonawala, allegedly transferred about Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's bank account to his own. According to reports, the money was then used to purchase the refrigerator in which the severed body parts of Shraddha Walker were stored.

Between May 22 and May 26, the money was sent through the online transfer. Aaftab said that he knew Shraddha's cellphone password and transferred the money from her phone during a joint interview with Vasai and Delhi police on November 11th.

Investigators followed the phone's activity, call history, and signal location after he told the police she had only taken her mobile phone, leaving her clothes and other possessions behind. The location was Chhatarpur in Mehrauli, near where they used to stay together. He had previously informed the police that he hadn't spoken to her "ever since she departed on May 22," which raised concerns.

Meanwhile, the police discovered that he had been chatting with her friends on her Instagram account. According to sources, one of the chats from May 31 indicated that the phone was once more in Mehrauli. When they caught him, they posed the crucial question that ultimately solved the case: How could she still be in Mehrauli if she had left him on May 22? Then, Aaftab Poonawala recalled the horrific incident.

Of the 35 pieces of her corpse that he scattered over 18 days in a forest next to their leased apartment, he has so far helped the police find at least 10 of them.

