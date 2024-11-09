Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

The controversy centers around claims that the mosque was built during the COVID-19 lockdown, when restrictions were in place. It is reportedly said that members of the Muslim community secretly constructed the mosque and other structures in the area, including a number of shrines.

A mosque in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has been constructed at a controversial site that is believed to be the location where Lord Rama once offered water to Lord Shiva. Members from the Hindu group, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, staged a protest at the site and demanded for its demolition. The site, located on Bambeshwar Mountain, is home to a temple dedicated to Bamdev Bholenath, which has long been a sacred place for Hindus.

The controversy centers around claims that the mosque was built during the COVID-19 lockdown, when restrictions were in place. It is reportedly said that members of the Muslim community secretly constructed the mosque and other structures in the area, including a number of shrines. The VHP has also raised concerns that regular prayers, including Fatiha and Friday prayers, are being held at the site, further fueling tensions.

Madrasa teacher arrested for brutally beating and inflicting burn injuries on student in Kerala's Kannur

Members from the Hindu outfit argued that there was no Muslim settlement in the area before the mosque was built. They also said that the growing presence of Muslims in the region is a threat to security and a form of "Islamisation" that needs to be addressed. In response, VHP leaders have written letters to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the District Collector, and local police authorities, demanding the immediate demolition of the mosque and other unauthorized structures.

VHP's Chandramohan Bedi slammed the construction of a mausoleum, which he claims was gradually converted into a mosque. He questioned how such a structure could be built on stone without excavation, implying that the site's religious significance was being undermined.

The Hindu groups have vowed to demolish the mosque themselves if authorities fail to take action. They also called for the arrest of those responsible for the illegal construction.

Viral video: Gujarat farmer gives 12-year-old car grand burial as tribute (WATCH)

Latest Videos