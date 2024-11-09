Madrasa teacher arrested for brutally beating and inflicting burn injuries on student in Kerala's Kannur

A madrasa teacher, Umair Ashraf, was arrested in Kannur's Koothuparamba for brutally abusing a student, including burning him with an iron box, after accusing him of not focusing on his studies. Following the incident, the accused had fled to Karnataka.
 

Madrasa teacher arrested for brutally beating and inflicting burn injuries on student in kerala Kannur anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Kannur: A madrasa teacher was arrested for brutally beating a student and inflicting burn injuries with an iron box. The accused teacher, Umair Ashraf, from Koothuparamba, was arrested after the shocking incident took place in September. The teacher allegedly inflicted injuries on the student for not paying attention to his studies. After the incident, Umair had been in hiding in Karnataka.

'Mallu Hindu Officers' WhatsApp row: Police reject Gopalakrishnan’s hacking claim, no evidence found

The victim, a student from Vizhinjam who had come to the madrasa to study religion, revealed that he endured severe physical abuse after raising concerns about corporal punishment. He reported that the teacher even burned him with an iron rod. After enduring the abuse, he eventually managed to escape from the madrasa. The student had joined the madrasa in May.

The student, who is reportedly an orphan, has claimed that he was forcibly confined to a room. Following his complaint, the Vizhinjam police registered a case.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) previously expressed deep concern over the Kannur incident, calling it a severe breach of human rights and stressing the necessity for strict legal action.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wayanad Rehabilitation: Estate owners objections stall land acquisition for model township anr

Wayanad Rehabilitation: Estate owners' objections stall land acquisition for model township

mallu hindu officers whatsapp row kerala police reject gopalakrishnan hacking claim no evidence found during probe anr

'Mallu Hindu Officers' WhatsApp row: Police reject Gopalakrishnan’s hacking claim, no evidence found

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 679 November 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-679 November 09 2024 LIVE: Check today's winning ticket HERE

Kerala: Flights to Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended for 5 hours today; Here is why anr

Kerala: Flights to Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended for 5 hours today; Here's why

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Recent Stories

National Education Day 2024: History, Significance, and Maulana Azad Contributions anr

National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100 snt

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH) AJR

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court vkp

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon