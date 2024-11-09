Madrasa teacher arrested for brutally beating and inflicting burn injuries on student in Kerala's Kannur

A madrasa teacher, Umair Ashraf, was arrested in Kannur's Koothuparamba for brutally abusing a student, including burning him with an iron box, after accusing him of not focusing on his studies. Following the incident, the accused had fled to Karnataka.

Kannur: A madrasa teacher was arrested for brutally beating a student and inflicting burn injuries with an iron box. The accused teacher, Umair Ashraf, from Koothuparamba, was arrested after the shocking incident took place in September. The teacher allegedly inflicted injuries on the student for not paying attention to his studies. After the incident, Umair had been in hiding in Karnataka.

The victim, a student from Vizhinjam who had come to the madrasa to study religion, revealed that he endured severe physical abuse after raising concerns about corporal punishment. He reported that the teacher even burned him with an iron rod. After enduring the abuse, he eventually managed to escape from the madrasa. The student had joined the madrasa in May.

The student, who is reportedly an orphan, has claimed that he was forcibly confined to a room. Following his complaint, the Vizhinjam police registered a case.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) previously expressed deep concern over the Kannur incident, calling it a severe breach of human rights and stressing the necessity for strict legal action.

