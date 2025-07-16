Massive protests broke out in Odisha after a 20-year-old college student died by self-immolation, alleging sexual harassment and institutional neglect. Tear gas, water cannons and detentions marked widespread protests for justice and accountability.

Protests have broken out across Odisha after the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The young woman, who was pursuing her B.Ed degree, set herself on fire on the college campus after allegedly facing repeated sexual harassment from her Head of Department Sameer Kumar Sahoo. Despite filing complaints, her appeals were ignored by the college principal and other authorities.

The student suffered 90% burns and passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night, July 15. Her death has led to widespread anger, with student groups, political parties and the public demanding strict action.

Violence outside Odisha Assembly and Balasore bandh

On Wednesday, heavy security was deployed outside the Odisha Assembly and the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The area witnessed dramatic scenes as protestors tried to break police barricades. In response, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for an eight-hour Balasore Bandh (shutdown) and organised rallies, accusing the BJP-led Odisha government of inaction. BJD workers blocked roads and burned tyres in several parts of Balasore.

Police also detained many BJD protestors during the demonstration.

Arrests made in the case

Following public pressure, the police arrested both the accused teacher Sameer Kumar Sahoo and the college principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh. However, this has not stopped the protests, as many believe the arrest came too late.

The victim's father has questioned the circumstances surrounding her death. He claimed she was murdered and has demanded the case be treated as such. "Everyone together forced my daughter to die. Isn't that murder?" ANI quoted him saying.

Trigger Warning: The following video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

He also raised suspicion over her final meeting with the college principal, asking why she was called in alone and what exactly happened during that interaction.

Political blame game heats up

The BJD, now in opposition in Odisha, has heavily criticised the ruling BJP government. Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik called it a 'system failure' and said, "Her death was not an accident. It was caused by a system that remained silent."

"If even one person had taken responsibility and intervened personally, perhaps the girl’s life could have been saved. She did not lose her life solely due to physical trauma but also because of the negligence of the state government, which left her alone in her struggle. The entire sequence of events reveals that this is nothing less than institutional betrayal, a planned injustice," the ex-CM wrote on X.

Patnaik revealed that the victim had reached out not only to the principal but also to senior leaders, including the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister's Office, a Union Minister and the local MP. Despite her efforts, no action was taken, he said.

Demands for justice, resignation and compensation

The BJD has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. Protesters claim their silence and inaction allowed the harassment to continue unchecked.

Congress leaders also held a candlelight protest in Balasore. State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das said the victim had bravely reached out to several officials but was ignored at every level.

Meanwhile, the BJD has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family and a judicial probe into the incident.

Tight security across Odisha

In view of the growing protests, the Odisha government has tightened security around major government buildings in Bhubaneswar, including Rajiv Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan. Police have been put on alert to prevent any further escalation.

A statewide bandh has been announced by a joint group of opposition parties on July 17. The protests are expected to intensify if the government does not respond with swift and transparent action.

(With ANI inputs)