In Haridwar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that protecting national culture and civilisation is as crucial as safeguarding borders. He advocated for 'cultural nationalism,' warning that nations with weak cultural roots can disintegrate.

Addressing a gathering in Haridwar to unveil Swami Satyamitraanand's statue ceremony at the Saptrishi Ashram, Singh urged the protection of India's cultural identity and values, warning that weakened cultural roots can lead to disintegration.

Cultural Defence as National Security

He stated, "A nation is not truly secure unless its cultural foundations, its values, and its identity are secure. I stand before you also in the capacity of Defence Minister. It is generally believed that the responsibility of a Defence Minister is limited only to the security of the borders and the armed forces. However, I believe a nation's security extends beyond its geographical boundaries. The protection of cultural identity and civilisation is equally important."

'Culture on an Invisible Battlefield'

Stressing Cultural significance for a nation, the Defence Minister further said, "History bears witness that nations which allowed their cultural roots to weaken eventually disintegrated, no matter how great their military power was. Today, our culture stands on an invisible battlefield. Our glorious history is being distorted. It is facing a range of attacks. Our younger generation is drifting away from local culture. In such times, turning back toward culture is the need of the hour."

Role of Saints in Cultural Nationalism

He called on saints and spiritual leaders to engage with youth to promote social harmony and national unity. Singh advocates "cultural nationalism," arguing that India's unity stems from its saintly tradition.

"Saints and spiritual gurus are at the centre of this reawakening. There is a need for saints to engage more with youth through modern communication channels to become promoters of social harmony and national unity. The greatest strength of our culture lies in its unity. We must rise above mere nationalism and move toward cultural nationalism. The idea of the nation did not emerge from the sword, but from the hermitage of sages. India remains united because our saints kept it united. The saintly tradition is our greatest strength," said Singh.

"Our saintly tradition shows that even while progressing, the soul can be preserved. If Shankaracharya had remained confined to just one place, would India be what it is today?" he added.

Government's Role in Protecting Culture

He emphasised that Indian culture needs to be protected from "external assaults" and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for protecting Indian culture, citing initiatives like startups and cultural revival.

"Our government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing this effectively. Just as the body and life force coexist, Sanatan Dharma and the nation are complementary. While modern education provides the knowledge, it is values and culture that prevent individuals from becoming misguided. On one hand, New India is creating startups; on the other, it is also receiving renewed energy in its cultural consciousness," he further said.

Strength and Character: The Way Forward

Concluding his remarks, Singh said, "Today, both national defence and cultural defence are essential for us. Strength is necessary to protect borders, and character is necessary to protect culture. We are not fearful of the past; we are hopeful about the future. If the youth imbibe character, skill, and a sense of duty in their lives, no power can ever weaken India."

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present alongwith Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and other saints from Haridwar.