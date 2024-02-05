Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Protect us or we stop work: Contractors write to Maha CM Eknath Shinde over forceful extortion by politicians

    Two state government-approved organizations, the Maharashtra State Contractors Association (MSCA) and State Engineers Association (SEA), have jointly written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging the enactment of a protective law against threats and extortion faced by contractors and engineers at work sites

    Protect us or we stop work Contractors write to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over forceful extortion by politicians
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    In a joint letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, two state government-approved organizations representing contractors and engineers have urged the implementation of a protective law against threats and extortion calls at work sites. The Maharashtra State Contractors Association (MSCA) and State Engineers Association (SEA) have warned of halting work operations by the end of February if necessary measures are not taken to ensure their safety.

    The letter, accessed by the Indian Express, highlights a disturbing trend across every district in Maharashtra. Political opponents of the ruling party and local-level politicians are allegedly using physical violence to forcefully halt ongoing projects and extort money from contractors, the organizations stated in the communication to the Chief Minister.

    Instances of threats involving physical violence, assaults on contractors expressing opposition, and imposition of their own orders have witnessed a surge throughout the state, according to the letter dated February 3, which was also directed to Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The groups responsible for these actions appear to operate independently of government officials and follow a consistent pattern of filing complaints against contractors before demanding monetary compensation.

    The letter emphasizes the silent suffering of contractors who are bound to complete the work they have undertaken. It points out that while ruling MLAs, MPs, and other elected representatives secure substantial funds for developmental projects in the state, opposition groups are allegedly collaborating to obstruct the execution of these projects. The modus operandi involves intimidating and physically assaulting contractors and labourers to bring the work to a standstill.

    "The ruling MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives have managed to get sanction for huge amounts of developmental works in the state. While executing it, political groups who are in the Opposition are ensuring that the works are stopped. To do this, these groups are ganging up against the contractors and the laborers, and abusing as well as beating them to stop the work," the letter stated.

    The Chief Minister's Office has assured a thorough examination of the matter, pledging to investigate the complaints and gather feedback from the field. The demand for legal protection underscores the urgency felt by contractors and engineers to safeguard themselves against intimidation and extortion, signaling a potential work stoppage if their concerns remain unaddressed.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
