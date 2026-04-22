Rajasthan Minister KK Vishnoi praised refinery staff for averting a major disaster after a fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery. He said an inauguration date will be finalised soon after addressing all technical defects at the complex.

Prompt Action Averted Major Disaster at Rajasthan Refinery: Minister

Rajasthan Minister KK Vishnoi on Tuesday said that prompt action by refinery staff helped avert a major disaster after a fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Rajasthan's Balotra district. "Following this incident, the Chief Minister adjusted his schedule, visited the site, and conducted a thorough inspection. He personally visited the specific location within the refinery where the technical glitch occurred and gathered comprehensive details. This could have turned into a major disaster, but the HPCL employees successfully contained the fire within a very limited area," Vishnoi said.

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He further stated that a date for the refinery's inauguration will be finalised soon, ensuring that all technical defects are addressed. "A date for the upcoming inauguration will be finalised very soon, and it will be ensured that no technical defects remain... The fact that there was no loss of life is, in itself, a matter of great significance. This was a massive undertaking, and extensive preparations had already been completed; however, technical malfunctions are unforeseen and cannot be predicted by anyone... All relevant agencies are currently carrying out their respective duties regarding this incident," he added.

A major fire erupted at the complex operated by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited on Monday, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Firefighting teams were rushed to the site, and efforts to douse the flames were immediately initiated, officials said.

Massive Fire at Garbage Dumping Yard in Neem Ka Thana

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier, a massive fire broke out at a garbage dumping yard located in the Mandholi drains area of of Neem Ka Thana city, causing panic among nearby residents and destroying composting machinery worth lakhs of rupees. Seeing flames and thick smoke rising from the site, locals immediately informed the fire brigade. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and personnel made strenuous efforts to bring the blaze under control. According to eyewitnesses, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, reaching the machines and worsening the situation. Several machines parked in the yard were engulfed in flames. A total of three machines, including composting units used for converting waste into manure, were affected, of which two were completely gutted. Heavy financial losses are being estimated due to the incident.