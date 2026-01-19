A Delhi woman and her lover were arrested for abducting and murdering her husband Neeraj Kumar, whose body was found in Bulandshahr. Police said the duo plotted the crime after years of abuse and drinking issues.

Bulandshahr police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly abducting and murdering her husband, before dumping his body in an empty plot in Khurja. The case came to light after the body of 39‑year‑old Neeraj Kumar, a daily‑wage labourer from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, was discovered on January 8.

Police registered a case on January 16 based on a complaint filed by Neeraj’s brother. His wife, 35, had earlier lodged a missing person report at Ashok Nagar police station on January 12. Investigators soon uncovered her involvement in the crime.

During questioning, the woman admitted she was in a relationship with Pintu Kumar, 33, a resident of Etah. The two had met through social media and developed a bond. She told police that Neeraj was an alcoholic who often assaulted her and had sold her jewellery to fund his drinking. Frustrated with the abuse, she conspired with Pintu to eliminate him.

According to SP City Shanker Prasad, Pintu befriended Neeraj by regularly supplying him alcohol and offering job assistance, as he worked in a private company. On January 7, Pintu lured Neeraj onto a bus from Delhi to Bulandshahr. The two went to an empty plot, where they drank together. Police said Pintu then strangled Neeraj with a towel and smashed his head repeatedly with a brick, killing him instantly before fleeing the scene.

The investigation confirmed the duo’s involvement, and both were taken into custody. They have been remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered under sections 103(1) for murder, 238 for disappearance of evidence, and 61 for criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police revealed that Neeraj had been married since 2008 and was the father of two sons, aged 14 and nine. Pintu is also married and has a six‑year‑old son.

Authorities said the crime was the result of a long‑standing domestic dispute, compounded by Neeraj’s alcoholism and violent behaviour. The woman’s confession and corroborating evidence led to swift arrests.