PM Modi extends greetings on International Cheetah Day, praising Project Cheetah for reviving ecological heritage. India now has a thriving population of 32 cheetahs, with many born in Kuno National Park, boosting cheetah tourism and conservation.

PM Modi on International Cheetah Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on the eve of International Cheetah Day and praised wildlife lovers and conservationists for their significant contribution in protecting Cheetahs. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the Government's Project Cheetah aimed to revive lost ecological heritage and strengthen the country's biodiversity. "On International Cheetah Day, my best wishes to all wildlife lovers and conservationists dedicated to protecting the cheetah, one of our planet's most remarkable creatures. Three years ago, our Government launched Project Cheetah with the aim of safeguarding this magnificent animal and restoring the ecosystem in which it can truly flourish. It was also an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and strengthen our biodiversity," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also praised the expansion of Cheetah tourism in the country. He also mentioned that the nation's progress in cheetah conservation has been possible through the collective support of its people. "India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil. Many of them now thrive in the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. It is heartening to see cheetah tourism growing in popularity as well. I encourage more wildlife enthusiasts from across the world to visit India and witness the cheetah in all its splendour," said PM Modi.

"Our progress in cheetah conservation has been possible only through the collective support of our people, especially our dedicated Cheetah Mitras. Protecting wildlife and living in harmony with nature are integral to India's civilisational ethos and we see that spirit alive today in these efforts," the Prime Minister said.

MP CM to Mark Day at Kuno National Park

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will mark International Cheetah Day with the release of female cheetah Veera and her two 10-month-old cubs into the wild at Kuno National Park. The release will take place in the Parond Forest area, a designated tourism zone within Kuno National Park. Following their release, the animals will be continuously monitored using advanced radio-tracking systems and dedicated field teams to ensure their safety and smooth integration into the landscape. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also unveil the Kuno National Park Calendar for 2026 and release the newly prepared Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. Additionally, he will inaugurate the park's newly constructed souvenir shop, aimed at enriching visitor experience and promoting conservation awareness.

Project Cheetah: A Success Story

Meanwhile, a total of 20 cheetahs were introduced into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, eight from Namibia in September 2022 and twelve from South Africa in February 2023. Many had doubts when the Cheetah was reintroduced. But these doubts have now proved to be wrong. As of December 2025, India sustains a thriving population of 32 cheetahs, of which 21 are India-born cubs. This is one of the best scenarios globally for the reintroduction of such a species.

Births in India have contributed significantly to the cheetah population. In a recent milestone, India-born female Mukhi delivered five healthy cubs in November 2025. (ANI)