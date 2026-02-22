HD Kumaraswamy accused CM Siddaramaiah of using caste politics to save his chair, reminding him that his political career was enabled by HD Devegowda's generosity. He challenged Siddaramaiah's claims of championing social justice.

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday lambasted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of "dragging caste into political discourse" to safeguard his position and questioning his claims of championing social justice. The Union Minister alleged that Siddaramaiah's political stature was made possible due to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda.

"You posture yourself as a champion of social justice, but your record tells a different story. The very political strength and stature you enjoy today were enabled by Devegowda avaru. Had he chosen to prioritise family or caste, you would not have become Finance Minister, perhaps not even the head of a corporation. The political generosity shown to you then is a matter of public record," he wrote.

"Siddaramaiah avare, I do not speak in riddles, I speak plainly. I was absolutely serious when I said you dragged caste into the discourse to protect your chair. Had it been a joke, your lengthy rebuttal would not have been necessary. You have taken it seriously and rightly so."

'Don't Wield the Axe Against the Very Tree That Offered Shade'

Kumaraswamy further said that by citing several Vokkaliga leaders, Siddaramaiah had "only exposed" his own contradictions. "Did they not rise to positions of power during Devegowda's tenure? If HD Devegowda had truly practised petty politics, many, including you would never have occupied the offices you did. One must not wield the axe against the very tree that offered shade," he stated in his X post.

Questions Invoking Past Leaders

Taking exception to the Chief Minister invoking the names of past leaders, Kumaraswamy asked, "Why invoke names of respected leaders such as Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Kadidal Manjappa and S. M. Krishna for your present political convenience? Do you possess even a fraction of the moral standing to take Krishna's name? The world knows how he was treated despite once being instrumental in your own political ascent."

Challenges Congress's Claims

Futher, the JD(S) leader rejected Siddaramaiah's assertion that the Congress nurtured the Vokkaliga community. "You claim the Congress nurtured the Vokkaliga community, this is pure rhetoric. If your party alone empowers Vokkaligas to lead, then by your own logic, you should vacate the chair immediately. This is the moment to demonstrate your proclaimed generosity," he said.

'Social Justice Claims Questioned'

Kumaraswamy further referred to what he described as an "understanding in Delhi", before Siddaramaiah assumed office for his second term. "Before assuming office for your second term, there was an understanding in Delhi. Show the same openness now, place that agreement in the public domain. Those who witnessed it understand the reality of your claims on social justice," he wrote.

In a pointed remark, he said it was "deeply unsettling" to hear lectures on social justice from someone whose actions allegedly undermined capable leaders within the party. "Had conscience prevailed, Mallikarjun Kharge would have become Chief Minister before you. Instead, internal rivals were systematically sidelined," Kumaraswamy alleged.

On Ideological Consistency

Questioning Siddaramaiah's ideological consistency, Kumaraswamy asked, "How long will this political shape-shifting continue? If you were truly the face of AHINDA and social justice, you would not have resorted to invoking caste at this sensitive moment. That is precisely what I questioned."

He also cautioned the Chief Minister against invoking revered social reformers and leaders. "You often invoke Basavanna, Narayana Guru, Kuvempu and Devaraj Urs. With due respect, I urge you, not to take their names unless you are prepared to uphold their ideals in letter and spirit," he added.

Siddaramaiah Hits Back: 'Attacks Stem from Caste Prejudice'

Kumaraswamy's remarks come after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that "many of the attacks against him stem from caste prejudice," asserting that his rise to the Chief Minister's post has unsettled sections of society. "The one who should have been herding goats becoming CM is reason enough to make the eyes of the Patidars turn red," he remarked, alleging that his birth caste has been used as a tool to target him politically.

"The one who should have been herding goats becoming CM is reason enough to make the eyes of the Patidars turn red," he remarked, alleging that his birth caste has been used as a tool to target him politically.

He said his critics cannot digest the fact that someone from a socially backward background is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with economic experts, presenting successive state budgets, and earning appreciation. He asserted that anger and hostility directed at him are rooted in envy and a political calculation that eliminating him would make the path easier for his opponents. (ANI)