Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attended the closing of the 'Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026', thanking investors and hailing Mohali as an emerging 'Tech Hub', committing to industrial progress and new employment opportunities for the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 'Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026', held from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University in Mohali. The event offered investors far more than discussions on industry and business.

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CM Mann Hails Summit's Success, Eyes Bright Future

In a post on X, CM Mann expressed gratitude to all the investors for participating in the Summit. "Today, I participated in the grand closing ceremony of the 'Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026' in Mohali. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the industrialists and investors who came from across the country and abroad," he said. He further expressed his commitment to make the state's future bright, further asserting that Mohali is emerging as a major "tech hub." "The confidence shown by the investors will open the doors to Punjab's industrial progress and new employment opportunities. In this era of AI and new technologies, Mohali is rapidly emerging as a major 'Tech Hub'. We are fully committed to Punjab's bright future," CM Mann posted on X.

A Showcase of Punjabi Culture and Hospitality

According to the Punjab government, delegates from across India and abroad experienced the Punjab's hospitality, its vibrant cultural traditions, and the rich flavours of Punjabi cuisine, turning the summit into an immersive showcase of the state's spirit alongside its economic opportunities.

Renowned Singers Captivate Delegates

A special cultural evening organised at the Mohali Golf Range became one of the highlights of the summit. Renowned Punjabi singers Ranjit Bawa and Harjit Harman captivated the audience, transforming the evening into a celebration of Punjab's music and traditions. Ranjit Bawa electrified the gathering with popular tracks including "Heavyweight Bhangra," "Family Di Member," "Sher," "Mukabla," and "Chhote-Chhote Gharan," drawing investors and delegates to the dance floor and filling the venue with energy and enthusiasm.

Harjit Harman began his performance with devotional songs before moving to some of his widely loved numbers such as "Jithon Marzi Wangan Chadhwa Layeein...," "Mitran Da Naa Chalda...," "Punjab Guru'an Di Kripa Naal Vassda...," and "24 Carat Gold...," evoking the deep cultural and spiritual roots of Punjab.

Vibrant Folk Dance Performances

The evening also featured a vibrant presentation of traditional Punjabi folk dance, with the Jugni Cultural Group performing Luddi and Bhangra. Their energetic performance received thunderous applause from the audience, offering visiting delegates a glimpse into Punjab's living folk traditions.

Balancing Economic Growth with Cultural Heritage

Welcoming the investors and delegates, Punjab's Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora said that the Punjab Government, led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, had ensured that the summit highlighted not only the state's investment potential but also its glorious heritage and cultural richness. "Through this summit, we have showcased both the immense opportunities for economic growth in Punjab and the vibrant culture that defines our state. We want every investor to feel the warmth of Punjab and leave with a lasting impression of its people, traditions and possibilities," said Sanjeev Arora.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian was also present at the event.

Delegates Applaud Punjab's Hospitality

Delegates from across the country and abroad appreciated the hospitality extended by the Punjab Government, praising the well-organised arrangements, cultural programmes and authentic Punjabi cuisine that made the summit a memorable experience for all. (ANI)