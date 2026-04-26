Following the elections, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is on a family trip in Kodaikanal, where he interacted with tourists. Meanwhile, his son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has travelled to Dubai. The CM contested from Kolathur constituency.

Stalin family's post-poll vacation

After an intensive election campaign tour, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin left for a short trip to Kodaikanal in Dindigul district with his family. During his stay, the Chief Minister on Saturday took a walk around the scenic Kodaikanal Lake, a prominent attraction in the hill town. He was seen interacting with tourists and locals, exchanging greetings, and posing for photographs and selfies. He is reported to have walked a distance of approximately 2 kilometres during this outing.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is reportedly travelling to Dubai for a short duration following the completion of polling of the assembly polls. He departed from Chennai International Airport on Friday morning, along with his family.

Stalin casts vote, exudes confidence

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same. "Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said.

Along with CM, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai. Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

The Kolathur electoral battle

MK Stalin contested elections in his bastion, the Kolathur Assembly constituency. Stalin is facing a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan, along with NTK's Soundara Pandian Louther Seth. This has turned Kolathur into a high-voltage triangular contest, with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK attempting to disrupt traditional vote banks while the AIADMK seeks to reclaim lost ground.

Stalin's formidable track record

Stalin's electoral track record in Kolathur remains formidable. In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)