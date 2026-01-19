Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Lucknow, expressed concern over declining state assembly sittings, calling for longer, meaningful sessions to strengthen democracy and legislative accountability.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla raised concerns over the declining number of sittings in State Assemblies and disruptions in the House and advocated for meaningful and productive legislative sessions as a foundation for a prosperous democracy. He emphasised that the voice of the people should reach the government for solutions, stressing that the smooth functioning of legislative bodies is crucial to strengthening democratic values. Birla was speaking in the inaugural session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), which commenced today in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The three-day Conference was inaugurated by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

Call for Productive Legislative Sessions

In his keynote address, Lok Sabha Speaker said that through the legislature, the aspirations and voices of the people reach the government for solutions. In this context, the declining time devoted to the functioning of State Legislatures is a matter of concern for all. The time needed to ensure a fixed and adequate time for the proceedings of State Legislatures. The longer House functions, the more meaningful, serious and outcome-oriented discussions would be possible.

Role and Conduct of Presiding Officers

Birla said that irrespective of the political party from which a Presiding Officer comes, his or her conduct must be above party politics. Presiding Officer's conduct must be fair and impartial and must also appear to be fair and impartial.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further stated that in the age of modern information and communication technology and social media, the conduct of public representatives is constantly under public scrutiny, making adherence to parliamentary decorum and discipline even more essential. In today's technological era, when information flows from all directions, maintaining the credibility of the House is a great collective responsibility of all.

Strengthening Governance Through Cooperation

Birla noted that platforms such as the All India Presiding Officers' Conference promote cooperation among democratic institutions, strengthen mutual coordination and make governance more effective. Such conferences also help in bringing about harmony in policies and welfare measures across the country.

Birla also said that it is the duty of Presiding Officers to provide adequate opportunities to all members of the House, especially new and young members, so that the legislature remains the most effective forum for raising the issues and concerns of the people.

86th AIPOC in Lucknow: An Overview

It is notable that the 86th AIPOC is commencing in Lucknow, with a focus on Technology, Capacity Building, and Legislative Accountability. Presiding Officers from the Legislative Assemblies of 28 States, 3 Union Territories and 6 Legislative Councils are participating in the Conference. On this occasion, the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, read out the greetings message from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressed to all the Presiding Officers participating in the Conference.

Over the next two days, detailed discussions will be held in plenary sessions on important subjects such as the use of technology in legislative processes, capacity-building for legislators, and the legislature's accountability to the people. This is the fourth time that Uttar Pradesh is hosting this prestigious national Conference. Earlier, the Conference was held in the State in December 1961, October 1985 and January-February 2015.

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference will conclude on January 21, 2026, with the valedictory address of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. After the Conference concludes, Birla will also address the media at a press conference. (ANI)