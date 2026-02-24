The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. The Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its views before the Centre takes further action to introduce it in Parliament.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, slated for the first half of this year.

Constitutional Process for Name Change

"After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Vaishnaw said.

After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the Centre will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, for the alteration of the name of the state of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in Parliament.

State Assembly's Prior Resolution

The Legislative Assembly of Kerala passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the state of "Kerala" to "Keralam".