Problem arises when women wear small clothes: Telangana Home Minister (WATCH)

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has sparked a controversy with his remark that 'women should not dress in European style' and the 'problem arises when women wear small clothes'.

"You can wear whatever you want to but don't dress like Europeans it can create problems.. women wearing fewer clothes create trouble, people feel relaxed if they (women) wear more clothes, the Telangana Home Minister was quoted as saying by the media.

The remarks reportedly came when media persons sought his views on the incident where female students were asked by the Women's Degree College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, to remove their burqas before taking exams.

The minister further said, 'Nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn. We will take action'.

But the video of the minister's remarks sparked outrage on social media with many users pointing out how Mahmood Ali had a history of making such statements.

One user shared a video of how the minister had shown insensitivity when he blamed the victim of the gruesome rape and murder case in Hyderabad for calling her sister for help rather than calling 100.

