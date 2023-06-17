Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Problem arises when women wear small clothes: Telangana Home Minister (WATCH)

    Telangana Home Minister Mahamood Ali says people feel relaxed if women wear more clothes

    Problem arises when women wear small clothes: Telangana Home Minister (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has sparked a controversy with his remark that 'women should not dress in European style' and the 'problem arises when women wear small clothes'.

    "You can wear whatever you want to but don't dress like Europeans it can create problems.. women wearing fewer clothes create trouble, people feel relaxed if they (women) wear more clothes, the Telangana Home Minister was quoted as saying by the media.

    The remarks reportedly came when media persons sought his views on the incident where female students were asked by the Women's Degree College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, to remove their burqas before taking exams. 

    The minister further said, 'Nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn. We will take action'.

    But the video of the minister's remarks sparked outrage on social media with many users pointing out how Mahmood Ali had a history of making such statements. 

    One user shared a video of how the minister had shown insensitivity when he blamed the victim of the gruesome rape and murder case in Hyderabad for calling her sister for help rather than calling 100. 

    Look at some other responses

     

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal convicted in POCSO case anr

    Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal convicted in POCSO case

    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand anr

    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand

    Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression IMD issues yellow alert for Jaisalmer Barmer other parts gcw

    Cyclone Biparjoy 'weakens' into deep depression, IMD issues yellow alert for Jaisalmer, Barmer & other parts

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'It is a great source of pride for us all'

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'It is a great source of pride for us all'

    Kerala: SFI leader Nikhil Thomas who failed in degree obtains admission for M.Com; CPM intervenes anr

    Kerala: SFI leader who failed in degree obtains admission for M.Com; CPM intervenes

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal convicted in POCSO case anr

    Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal convicted in POCSO case

    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand anr

    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees Is it applicable in India gcw

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Adipurush Day 1 box office: Prabhas starrer historical saga mints 95 crores; know details vma

    Adipurush Day 1 box office: Prabhas starrer historical saga mints 95 crores; know details

    Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression IMD issues yellow alert for Jaisalmer Barmer other parts gcw

    Cyclone Biparjoy 'weakens' into deep depression, IMD issues yellow alert for Jaisalmer, Barmer & other parts

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon