Political leaders including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended greetings to Himachal Pradesh on its 56th Statehood Day, celebrating the state's culture, history, and progress.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings on Himachal's 56th Statehood Day

Congress Leaders Extend Wishes

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Himachal on the occasion of Statehood Day. On the occasion, the Congress MP also noted the contributions of the state's people. "Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of the land of the gods, Himachal Pradesh, on Full Statehood Day. Honoring Himachal's unique culture, distinct civilization, and golden past, former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi granted it the status of a full state. The people of Himachal have continuously enriched the state through tireless hard work, struggle, and unity. I wish well-being to all residents of the state", Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X. देवभूमि हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी भाई-बहनों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हिमाचल की अनूठी संस्कृति, विशिष्ट सभ्यता और स्वर्णिम अतीत का आदर करते हुए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी ने इसे पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिया था। हिमाचल की जनता ने अथक मेहनत, संघर्ष और… pic.twitter.com/s0oTqcBFfM — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 25, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also greeted all the residents of "Devbhoomi" Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. He took to X, posting, "Heartfelt greetings to all residents of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Himachal, brimming with natural beauty and cultural treasures, is a beautiful and prosperous state. I wish for the continuous success and progress of the state."

PM Modi, CM Sukhu Greet 'Devbhoomi'

Along with that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's 56th Statehood Day. "Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of full statehood day to all family members of Himachal Pradesh, the confluence of nature and culture. With their extraordinary talent and valor, they have always served Mother India. I wish for their bright future as well as the prosperity of this divine land," PM Modi said in a post on X in hindi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also congratulated people on the occasion. "Heartfelt congratulations on the 56th Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh. Statehood Day is a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's glorious journey, struggles, and collective unity. This day provides us the opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and green Himachal, drawing inspiration from our golden past. A developed and strong Himachal will be built with public cooperation," CM Sukhu said on X. (ANI)