Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that PM Modi conducted big rallies during the Covid pandemic in the country, said, "What about the big rallies he did?"

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations that Congress provided free train tickets to the migrants in the first Covid wave to leave Maharashtra, which caused the spread of Covid-19 in other states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked PM Modi what does he want Congress to do? Let poor people be left helpless while returning to their homes on foot.

While talking to the media in Panaji, the Congress leader said, people whom he deserted had no way of returning to their homes. They were walking back to their homes on foot. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "Did he want that nobody should help them? What did Modi Ji want? What does he want?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleging that PM Modi conducted big rallies at the time of Covid spread in the country and said, "What about the big rallies he did?"

Earlier on Monday, during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister stated that Congress provided free train tickets to migrant workers leaving Mumbai, resulting in Covid spread in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

While criticising the Congress move, PM Modi said, during the first wave of Covid, Congress went beyond all bounds. When the country was on lockdown and the WHO advised everyone to stay put, Congress went to Mumbai railway station to scare innocent people. They forced labourers to return to their home states. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in other states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Modi referred to this as "paap."

PM Modi added Congress pushed the labourers into crisis. In Delhi, the government went around the slums in jeeps and announced who wished to go home. For them, buses were arranged. PM Modi blamed Congress for spreading infections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where the coronavirus had barely spread. He questioned the kind of politics Congress' wished to play. He also said, "How long can these politics go on? Congress' behaviour has shocked the entire country."

