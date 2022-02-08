  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19 Rajya Sabha members set to retire in April; five BJP and six Congress lawmakers to hang up boots

    The retirements will lower the Congress' Upper House tally to 28 from 34 and the BJP's to 92 from 97. 
     

    19 Rajya Sabha members set to retire in April; five BJP and six Congress lawmakers to hang up boots - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) five and Congress' six lawmakers are amongst the 19 members of Rajya Sabha to retire in April. The retirements will lower the Congress' Upper House tally to 28 from 34 and the BJP's to 92 from 97. The BJP is the single largest party in the House of 245 members, presently having 237 members.

    On Monday, Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma in his speech, hinted twice during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address that this could be his last intervention in the Upper House. 

    Sharma's term in the Rajya Sabha will expire on April 2. He is a former minister who represents Himachal Pradesh. Former Defence Minister AK Antony (Kerala), Partap Singh Bajwa (Punjab), Shamsher Singh Dullo (Punjab), Ripun Bora (Assam), and Ranee Narah's (Assam) terms are also coming to an end.

    The BJP's number will lower in the Upper House with the retirement of nominated members who have chosen to align with the party. The members include Subramaniam Swamy, actor Suresh Gopi, actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, and journalist Swapan Dasgupta. Boxer Mary Kom and economist Narendra Jadhav are the other members who will retire in April. Shwait Malik's (BJP) tenure in office in Punjab is also ending. 

    Also Read: Amit Shah requests Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z security by government

    The Naga People's Front's lone member from Nagaland, KG Kenye, will retire. Following the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by the army during a botched counter-insurgency operation in December, Kenye criticised the Centre for failing to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the state. He described the law as a 'licence to kill.'

    MV Shreyams Kumar of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (Kerala), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punjab), Naresh Gujral of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punjab), K Soma Prasad of the Communist Party of India (Kerala), and Jharna Das Baidya of the Tripura will also retire in April. This month, Punjab, which goes to the polls, will have five vacancies in Rajya Sabha.

    Also Read: Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar-dnm

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14 - ADT

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: Result declaration under process; how to check marksheets-dnm

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results-dnm

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hollywood Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India drb

    Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    I've been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli

    From KFC to Pizza Hut: Global brands whose advertisement campaigns misfired on social media

    From KFC to Pizza Hut and Amazon: Global brands who earned social media's wrath

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5% - ADT

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5%

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon