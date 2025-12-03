Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said any minor political differences have been resolved. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar reaffirmed unity after breakfast meetings amid a tussle over the Chief Minister post.

Differences Resolved: Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwara on Wednesday said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, stating that any minor issues have been resolved. He added that he is heading to Mangaluru to attend an unpolitical event.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved... I am heading to Mangaluru for an unpolitical event."

On the Chief Minister's remark that "politics is not permanent," Dr. Parameshwar added, "That is something everyone already knows."

Addressing claims of resolving dissatisfaction arising from a recent breakfast meeting, Parameshwar said, "You should ask them about that. We don't know what was discussed inside. I think everything has been clarified."

Asking about the Mangalore event, Parameshwar said, "They are organising a major program in Mangalore about Narayana Guru. The Chief Minister has invited me, and we are going there to participate."

Congress Leaders Reaffirm Unity

Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, slogans in support of AICC leader DK Shivakumar were raised at the airport on the arrival of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, reflecting growing political activity in the state ahead of the Assembly session.

Earlier, following the second breakfast meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reaffirmed that the Congress leaders are "united" and will run the Congress government together.

Amid a tussle over the CM post in Karnataka, when asked about DK Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "When the High Command says."

CM Siddaramaiah had earlier met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence over a second breakfast meeting between the two. After Idli-Sambar and Upma in their first meeting, DK Shivakumar hosted Siddaramaiah with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis.

He said, "Me and DK Shivakumar are united. We will run the government together in the future as well. All our MLAs are united, and unitedly we will face the opposition. We are in the same party, we follow the same ideology, and we work together. In the future, too, both of us will work together and bring the party back to power." (ANI)