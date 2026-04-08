Priyanka Gandhi slams Trump's 'end of civilisation' Iran remark as hateful. Pope Leo XIV also condemns the threats. Despite his comments, Trump suspends attacks, announcing a ceasefire which Iran has accepted, raising hopes for peace in West Asia.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condemned US President Donald Trump's "end of a whole civilisation" remark on Iran, saying that the world is watching the hatred being spread from the West. Taking it to X, the Congress MP criticised the West, saying that while Iran formed human chains around their country, the West is spreading hatred and violence with such disgraceful and shameful remarks. "Iranian men and women formed human chains around their country's resources while Western powers spoke in a despicable language, heralding the 'end of a civilisation.' The world is watching and understanding as the veil of morality falls from across the face of the West. Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win. Courage always wins," Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

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Earlier in the day, Pope Leo XIV said that the threats against the people are "truly unacceptable," CNN reported. "There are certainly issues of international law here, but much more. It's a moral issue, for the good of the people entirely," Pope Leo said outside Castel Gandolfo, a papal retreat about an hour's drive southeast from central Rome.

Trump's Provocative Statements

This comes after US President Donald Trump issued a series of provocative statements on his Truth Social platform, suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape. In those posts, he warned of potential unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran. "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure. Despite the ominous warning, the President suggested that a new political reality might be emerging in Tehran. He claimed that "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Ceasefire and Hope for Peace

Meanwhile, Trump has suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

The Iranian side then accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations.

With all sides agreeing to a pause in the Military campaign hope springs that the conflict which started on March 28 will now come to an eventual end peace will prevail in West Asia. (ANI)