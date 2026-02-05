Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed JP Nadda's 'abodh balak' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, demanding he be allowed to speak. She questioned if the BJP is scared of the Epstein files, the US-India trade deal, or what he would say in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at Ruling Party

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak in Parliament, asserting that the party would question the Centre on the India-US trade deal. The Congress MP's remarks came after Union Minister JP Nadda used the term "abodh balak" while referring to Rahul Gandhi amid a political row over BJP members objecting to the Leader of Opposition's statement in the Lok Sabha.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hitting out at Nadda for using the term "abodh balak" for Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling party of trying to silence the Opposition and raising questions over what the government was "scared of". Speaking to reporters at Parliamnet premises, Priyanka Gandhi said, "He should be allowed to speak. Is this a way to talk about anyone? What are they scared of? That he will quote from a book? Or are they scared of the Epstein files? Or that we will question them on this deal ( US-India trade agreement)?"

Further, Congress leader and MP Rajiv Shukla questioned Nadda's comments and the procedural propriety of raising Lok Sabha matters in the Upper House. "He did not take any names. If Nadda ji has said it, then he is contradicting what he said that matters of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha," Shukla said. Congress leaders continuously alleged that the BJP was selectively invoking parliamentary rules while itself making personal remarks against the Leader of the Opposition.

Nadda's 'Abodh Balak' Jibe Triggers Row

Earlier today, Leader of the House and BJP MP JP Nadda took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not to let his party become a hostage of a child. Nadda said the government was ready to discuss all issues but asked Kharge not to make his party "hostage to someone who is abodh (ignorant) and has arrogance."

Nadda said, "The LoP (Rajya Sabha) should know that the proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha. Previous chairmen have given rulings on this. If he wants, he should ask his party members to discuss in the Lok Sabha... I want to give a message to Congress and the nation that the government under Prime Minister Modi is ready for all discussions."

"PM Modi was ready to answer the questions raised in Lok Sabha, but you did not allow the House to function. You demanded a statement on the India-US trade deal; Piyush Goyal ji delivered a statement. Leader of Opposition (Kharge) spoke for 20 minutes over his given time, but we said you may speak more. Saying that democracy is in danger is wrong, and I condemn it. Don't make your party hostage to an innocent child," JP Nadda added.

Heated Exchange in Rajya Sabha

The Upper House of Parliament witnessed a heated exchange between Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders after the Congress MP alleged that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff. (ANI)