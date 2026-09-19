Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised concerns over women's safety after a minor's alleged gang rape and murder in Delhi. Police arrested four persons in the Swaroop Nagar case, and the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday raised concerns over women's safety after the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. She alleged that hundreds of women facing atrocities and violence were unable to get concrete action against perpetrators, claiming that First Information Reports (FIRs) were not even registered in many cases.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, “In Delhi, all limits of cruelty were crossed against a 17-year-old girl, and after that, she was brutally murdered. Just a few days earlier, another minor girl was raped. No one in the country is willing to take responsibility for women's safety—only empty talk about women's development is offered.”

“Hundreds of women face atrocities and violence, but they cannot hope for concrete action against the perpetrators—FIRs aren't even filed. Both society and the government have completely failed in granting women their rights to safety, freedom, and equality,” the post read.

Police Apprehend Four, Including Juveniles

The case came to light on the morning of September 13, when police received information about a dead body lying in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road, in Swaroop Nagar.

Delhi Police apprehended four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case. Police said the case was cracked after investigators analysed footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and traced a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, son of Ganesh, a resident of Gali No. 2, Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar. The three juveniles are aged 17, 17 and 16 years.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Further, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the reported gang rape and murder of a minor girl. The minor was allegedly gang-raped and brutally stabbed to death, with her body subsequently found in an open field.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking a time-bound and comprehensive investigation, rigorous prosecution, and preservation of all forensic evidence. The Commission has also called for appropriate action under the POCSO Act and BNS and, where legally applicable, preliminary assessment under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act for accused aged 16–18 years.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the reported gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Outer North Delhi. The minor was allegedly gang-raped and brutally stabbed to death, with her body subsequently found in an open field.

The Commission has further sought security, legal aid, counselling and victim compensation for the bereaved family and an Action Taken Report within seven days.

Following preliminary investigation, an FIR, No. 380/2026, was registered at PS Swaroop Nagar under Sections 103(1), 238(A), 65(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Delhi Police said.