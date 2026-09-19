The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) demolished a part of a cemetery in the Barra-6 area, citing encroachment on government land. Officials confirmed that due process was followed and that the High Court had dismissed a plea against the action.

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) carried out a demolition drive in the Barra-6 area to remove alleged encroachment on government land, including a portion of land being used as a cemetery, officials said.

'Due Process Was Followed': KDA

KDA OSD Satya Shukla said a certain portion of the cemetery was found to be situated on government land and was consequently treated as an encroachment. He said the administration followed due process and provided the concerned people an opportunity to present their case before initiating the demolition action. "A certain portion of the cemetery was found to be on government land and was treated as an encroachment," Shukla said.

Shukla said the action was carried out after the concerned party was given a fair opportunity of hearing and a demolition order was issued in accordance with the prescribed rules. "Due process was followed, and the people concerned were allowed to present their case... After giving them sufficient time and notice to remove the encroachment themselves, action was finally taken against a certain portion," he said.

He said around 2,500 to 3,000 square metres of government land was freed during the demolition drive. "Approximately 2,500 to 3,000 square metres of government land has been freed from encroachment," the KDA official said.

Legal Challenge Dismissed

Shukla said the concerned party had approached the High Court against the action, but the petition was subsequently dismissed. "The concerned party had approached the High Court, where their writ petition was dismissed. After that, the demolition action was carried out," he said.

He further said the administration had given the concerned party several opportunities to remove the encroachment voluntarily, but the requests were not complied with. "For several months, oral and written requests were made to remove the encroachment voluntarily. When the encroachment was not removed despite these opportunities, action was taken as per the law," Shukla said.

Demolition Limited to Above-Ground Structures

Clarifying the nature of the demolition, the KDA official said the action was limited to structures raised above the ground. He said the internal structure of the site was not disturbed during the demolition drive. "Only the platforms and raised mounds constructed above the ground have been removed. There has been no damage to the internal structure," he said.

The KDA said the demolition operation at the site has been completed. "At present, the demolition action at the spot has been completed," Shukla said.

The action was carried out against alleged encroachment on government land in the Barra-6 area. The KDA maintained that the demolition was undertaken only after following the prescribed legal and administrative procedure. (ANI)