Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi attacks the BJP for a decades-long misinformation campaign against her mother, Sonia Gandhi, while also criticizing the Centre's lack of democratic accountability and its response to peaceful public protests.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP alleging that the party had for long spread lies about her mother who had now written her own story in her memoir. The release of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has triggered widespread political reactions, with leaders from various parties weighing in on its contents.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting the family of the late Padam Shree awardee Cheruvayal Raman, the Congress leader accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of running a decades-long campaign of misinformation against her mother, Sonia Gandhi, while she remained silent. "For the whole of my mother's adult life in India, the BJP, RSS and many others have said whatever they wanted about my mother. They have lied, they have fabricated stories and also invented stories about her, and she has been quiet. Now, she is telling her story, and she has the right to do so. It is good that they are ready to read it. For so long, they (BJP) have been telling lies about my mother, and now she is telling the truth. I am happy they are reading her book," she said.

Criticism of Government Accountability

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP and the central government while backing protests against them, alleging that they believed that they were not accountable to the people. "The problem is that this (Centre) government thinks that they are not accountable to the people for anything. They can do what they want and people will not ask questions. And when people, especially young people, ask questions and go out and protest and demand answers, they try to shut them down by beating them up, by putting them in jail, by stopping protests. This is not a democracy. In a democracy, the government is accountable. If prices go up, the government is accountable. If there is any other problem, the government is accountable. The actions the government takes, every single action, they are accountable to the people. That is what a democracy is. That is what our constitution says....People have the right to protest in democracies; they are given this right by the constitution. I think that people should be allowed to exercise their constitutional right. Yes, if there is violence, then of course the police should take action because they have to also respect the rule of law. But as long as a protest, whatever it is, even if it is against our governments in the state, even if it is a protest which is against our policies, as long as a peaceful protest, it should be allowed," she said.

Tribute to Cheruvayal Raman

The Wayanad MP on Thursday visited the residence of Padma Shri recipient Late Cheruvayal Raman's residence in Mananthavady in Wayanad. Raman was a tribal farmer from Keralam and a renowned conservationist of traditional paddy seeds. He was awarded for his contribution to sustainable agriculture and the preservation of biodiversity.

Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, a tribal farmer from Kammana, Mananthavady in Wayanad, affectionately known as 'Cheruvayal Raman', cultivated and preserved rare native rice varieties. In recognition of his selfless service to conservation and indigenous agriculture, the nation honoured him with the Padmashree. (ANI)

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