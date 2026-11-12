Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Delhi Police headquarters to discuss city law and order amid ongoing Chhath Puja preparations, while reiterating the government's national mission to eliminate drug trafficking by the end of 2029.

Amit Shah to Review Delhi Law and Order Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital and discuss other issues with top officials. The meeting comes amid the festivities in Delhi.

Chhath Puja Preparations in the Capital

Following Diwali celebrations, the national capital is gearing up for the Chhath Puja. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government will dedicate an approximately 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal to devotees on Thursday, with BJP national president Nitin Nabin scheduled to inaugurate the facility in the presence of the Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi Cabinet ministers.

Previous Engagements and Security Reviews

Earlier on October 24, Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters to meet senior police officials to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. Alongside, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at the headquarters. The previous visit came amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting preceded the Congress-led INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Mission for a Drug-Free India

These meetings also come amid the Centre's resolve against drug trafficking. After achieving the goal of a Naxal-free India, the Modi government has now set a target of making a ‘Drug-Free India’ by December 31, 2029. Shah made the announcement while addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here in the national capital, mentioning that the drug menace is a serious challenge for the whole country.

"We have set a target to eliminate the drug menace from India by December 31, 2029," Shah said on the occasion. On his recent visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah also appealed to everyone to take responsibility for making a ‘Drug-free Gujarat’ before December 31, 2028.

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