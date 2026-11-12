Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says Goat Valley and Poultry Valley schemes have connected over 11,500 people with self-employment, strengthening rural livelihoods and the village economy.

Livestock farming is playing a key role in helping people in rural Uttarakhand become self-employed and self-sufficient. The state government is working hard to boost the economy of villages by encouraging people to take up livestock farming. Schemes like Goat Valley and Poultry Valley are providing new opportunities.

In a recent social media post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that more than 11,500 people have been provided with self-employment opportunities. He added that these programmes have helped improve individuals' livelihoods and boosted the rural economy.

Goat Valley And Poultry Valley Provide New Livelihood Opportunities

The Uttarakhand government aim to provide a dependable source of income and help people in rural areas become self-sufficient by taking up livestock farming. They are doing this through the Goat Valley and Poultry Valley schemes to help improve employment opportunities in villages.

They wish to move away from just seeing livestock farming as a rural activity and instead to make it a more structured way to earn an income. Goat farming and poultry farming can provide opportunities for rural youth and small livestock owners.

These schemes will also help them make more of the resources available in their area and improve their financial position.

Over 11,500 Provided With Self Employment

More than 11,500 people have been provided with self-employment opportunities through the Goat Valley and Poultry Valley schemes, said CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This shows how livestock farming is increasing in helping individuals in rural areas. In the hills and remote areas of Uttarakhand there can be less traditional opportunities so goat farming and poultry farming can help.

This can provide rural families with new ways to earn money and improve their financial position. It can also help reduce the amount of people needing to move to other cities.

CM Dhami Aims To Improve Livelihoods

The government aim to improve the rural economy and provide young people and livestock farmers with more employment opportunities, said CM Dhami.

Overall, the state government are looking to improve the rural economy by linking livestock farming with rural areas. This can help encourage other opportunities in the area.

By using local resources and improving income-making opportunities the government aim to improve the economy of villages. The Goat Valley and Poultry Valley schemes are encouraging rural self-employment and help towards making Uttarakhand a self-sufficient state.