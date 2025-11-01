Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the NDA's promise of 1 crore jobs in Bihar, questioning its timing. Her attack comes as the NDA, with PM Modi's backing, released its manifesto promising jobs, skill centres, and women's aid for the elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions NDA's Job Promise

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on the NDA government on Saturday over its promise to provide one crore jobs in Bihar, questioning the timing and sincerity of the announcement. While speaking to reporters outside the Patna airport, she said, "Why have they not provided this till now? Why are they talking about it now?"

Priyanka Gandhi is in Bihar to campaign in Bachhwara for Congress Candidate Garib Das who is locked in a four way fight which includes a friendly contest against the CPI's Adesh Rai. She will also campaign in Beldaur for party candidate Mithilesh Kumar.

NDA Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census for skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a "Global Skill Training Centre."

The ruling alliance has also promised financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for women to promote prosperity and self-reliance under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.'

PM Modi Hails Vision for 'Developed Bihar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra', which represents a promise for the next five years with a vision to make Bihar a developed state, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying it highlights the alliance's vision for a "self-reliant and developed Bihar."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The NDA's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections clearly brings forward our vision for a self-reliant and developed Bihar. It reflects our commitment to making life easier for the farmers, brothers and sisters, youth companions, mothers and sisters here, as well as all my family members in the state."

He further said, "The state's double-engine government has left no stone unturned in ensuring all-around development of Bihar, as a result of which our state has witnessed major transformations. We are committed to further accelerating this momentum and establishing good governance as the foundation of prosperity for every individual. I am confident that these efforts of ours will receive the full support of the people."

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the NDA's manifesto. (ANI)