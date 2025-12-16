The Lok Sabha introduced the VB-G RAM-G Bill to replace MGNREGA, sparking opposition from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who claims it weakens the original act. The new bill aims to increase guaranteed rural employment from 100 to 125 days.

New Bill to Replace MGNREGA Tabled in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also referred to as the VB-G RAM-G Bill, which aims to replace the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Opposition, Alleges Act 'Weakened'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly opposed the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as the VB-G Ram G Bill, asserting that the proposed legislation would "weaken" the original Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and undermine its guaranteed 100 days of employment.

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate, the Wayanad MP said that no legislation should be rushed through Parliament without adequate consultation or discussion, and alleged that the Bill was being pushed through due to "personal obsession" or "bias."

'Send Bill to Standing Committee': Congress

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said, "The bill should not be rushed through without proper consultation with the House or any discussion. It ought to be withdrawn, and the government should introduce a new bill. Although Mahatma Gandhi was not personally related to me, he was like family. This is the emotion of the entire nation. This bill should be referred to the Standing Committee for detailed examination. No legislation should be pushed through merely due to personal obsession or bias."

The Congress leader further pointed out that MNREGA employees have often faced delays in receiving their wages. " I don't understand this thing about changing names. This new bill will weaken the right to income for at least 100 days. Wherever you go MNREGA employees will tell you that they have not received their wages," she added.

New Bill Proposes 125 Days of Employment

Earlier today in the Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought permission to introduce the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as the G Ram G Bill. This Bill aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. It seeks to simultaneously provide income security and create durable, productivity-enhancing rural assets through a nationally coordinated development strategy. (ANI)